LAUREN KAEB

Cissna Park girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... an NBA game

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... golf

NANCY ROBEY

Arthur Christian School girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Brian

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the U.S. women’s soccer national team

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a women’s World Cup game

ETHAN SCHMOHE

Sullivan boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Lochte

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Olympics

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides swimming is ... track and field

