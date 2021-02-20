BEN GAVEL
Unity wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jacob Warner
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Cardinals game
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... track and field
HAYDEN LeCONTE
Monticello wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Vladimir Tarasenko
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Blues
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... jiu-jitsu
ZACH SEVERNS
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ezekiel Elliott
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Dallas Cowboys
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Super Bowl with the Cowboys
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... baseball