Listen to this article

BEN GAVEL

Unity wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jacob Warner

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Cardinals game

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... track and field

HAYDEN LeCONTE

Monticello wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Vladimir Tarasenko

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Blues

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... jiu-jitsu

ZACH SEVERNS

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ezekiel Elliott

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Dallas Cowboys

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Super Bowl with the Cowboys

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... baseball

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos