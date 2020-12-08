Listen to this article

ALAYAH BIGGERS

Centennial girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Te’a Cooper

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a basketball game

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... track and field

MICHAELA DYKESGibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sarah Hildebrandt

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago White Sox

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Olympics

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... track and field

DIEGO SANCHEZChampaign Central boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bulls

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... an NBA championship game

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... soccer

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos