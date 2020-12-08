ALAYAH BIGGERS
Centennial girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Te’a Cooper
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a basketball game
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... track and field
MICHAELA DYKESGibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sarah Hildebrandt
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago White Sox
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Olympics
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... track and field
DIEGO SANCHEZChampaign Central boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bulls
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... an NBA championship game
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... soccer