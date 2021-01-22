JD BENSON
Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dwyane Wade
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bulls
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... an NBA game involving Luka Doncic
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... baseball
MATTIE KENNEL
Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... volleyball
GARRETT WILKIN
Monticello wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Dake
➜ His favorite sports team is ... Iowa wrestling
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the NCAA wrestling championships
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... mini golf