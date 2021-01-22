Listen to this article

JD BENSON

Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dwyane Wade

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bulls

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... an NBA game involving Luka Doncic

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... baseball

MATTIE KENNEL

Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides basketball is ... volleyball

GARRETT WILKIN

Monticello wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Dake

➜ His favorite sports team is ... Iowa wrestling

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the NCAA wrestling championships

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides wrestling is ... mini golf

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

