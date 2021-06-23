Facility upgrades for the fans
What the second phase of Illinois’ facility upgrades might bring is still to be determined. But here are four new features Illini fans might appreciate, via Scott Richey:
Equal footing
The last renovation to Memorial Stadium totally reimagined the west side of the facility. Two floors of suites. The Colonnades Club. The “77 Club” for another lavish indoor space. Something similar on the east side — plus shoring up the seats in the Horseshoe — would also elevate the overall game-day experience for Illinois football fans.
Next step
Illinois baseball will move out of Irwin Indoor once construction of its own practice facility, adjacent to Illinois Field, is completed. That doesn’t address the Illini’s home field, which lags behind the rest of the Big Ten. Coach Dan Hartleb doesn’t want a piecemeal solution — full renovation plans exist — but chair-back seating is a solid, quick fix.
Cool it down
The practicality of getting air conditioning into the gym at Huff Hall is questionable given the facility dates back to 1925 and the recent renovations (save for the new competition floor) have been cosmetic only. But the place can turn into a sauna early on during the Illinois volleyball season if it’s even slightly warm outside as fans pack the place.
Unobstructed views
While we’re on the subject of Huff Hall and features that are unlikely to be or can’t be changed, doing something about all of the obstructed-view seating in the upper level of the gym would be nice. The structure of the building makes this an impossible ask, though, so maybe a new Olympic sports facility is the answer.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).