Staff writer Scott Richey highlights 10 items to know about Big Ten softball ahead of this week’s tournament at Eichelberger Field in Urbana:
1 The Big Ten started playing softball in 1982 with just seven teams — Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Ohio State. Penn State began league play in 1992, Purdue added a team in 1995, Wisconsin in 1996 and Illinois in 2001.
2 The first Big Ten tournament was held in 1982 after no regular season was played. Northwestern beat host Michigan 4-2 in the championship game, and then the tournament wasn’t played again until the 1995 season. There was also no tournament from 2009-12. In 1982 and from 1995-2003, the tournament had a double-elimination format.
3 Illinois made its debut in the Big Ten tournament in 2001. The fourth-seeded Illini dropped their first game in Ann Arbor, Mich., but rallied to reach the tournament semifinals where they lost to eventual champions Iowa.
4 The first 14 Big Ten tournaments were hosted by the No. 1-seeded team before that format changed in 2013 to a rotating host. Illinois is the ninth different host since that switch, while Michigan (nine), Iowa (three), Northwestern (three) and Ohio State (two) are the most frequent hosts.
5 Two Big Ten tournament title winners made it through championship week without allowing a single run — earned or otherwise. Michigan pulled it off in 2006, and Northwestern repeated that record-setting performance in 2008.
6 No team has won more Big Ten regular season or tournament championships than Michigan. The Wolverines own 22 regular-season titles and 10 more in the tournament (of the 23 played). They all came under legendary coach Carol Hutchins, who retired after the 2022 season with 1,684 wins in 38 seasons in Ann Arbor.
7 Northwestern was the Big Ten’s only representative in the 2022 Women’s College World Series with a field dominated by Big 12 and Pac-12 programs. The No. 19 Wildcats are also the most likely contender to make it back to Oklahoma City with a 35-11 record entering the Big Ten tournament and the eighth-best RPI in the country.
8 Michigan is the only Big Ten school to win the WCWS, with the Wolverines winning it all in 2005 to cap a 65-7 season. Michigan has the most WCWS appearances in the Big Ten with 13. Nebraska is second with nine — albeit just one in 2013 since joining the Big Ten — and Michigan State and Northwestern have six each.
9 No player has hit more home runs in a single season in the Big Ten than Illinois’ Angelena Mexicano’s 24 in 2008. Other Illini in the Big Ten record book include Jenna Hall batting .482 in 2006, Carly Thomas’ 68 career doubles and active pitcher Sydney Sickels’ 19 career saves, which is a Big Ten record.
10 The longest winning streak by a Big Ten team was Michigan’s 32-game streak from Feb. 12 to March 30, 2005. Iowa boasts the longest winning streak in Big Ten play with 24 consecutive victories spanning two seasons from May 4, 1996, to May 3, 1997.