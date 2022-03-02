CHAMPAIGN — It will have been 52 days since the Illinois women’s basketball last won a game when the Illini take to the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for their Big Ten tournament opener on Wednesday afternoon against Wisconsin.
Illinois last defeated the Badgers 68-47 on Jan. 9 at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Since then, the Illini lost 90-72 at Penn State, 89-67 to Purdue in Champaign and 82-56 at Iowa. Then, Illinois went on a second pause for a second COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The first came in late December and saw the Illini miss two Big Ten games after seven players tested positive for the coronavirus.
A second layoff between games — this time for two weeks spanning late January into early February — was followed by a 70-62 loss in the rematch with Wisconsin on Feb. 6 in Madison, Wis., before seven additional losses (all by double digits) to close out the regular season.
The Illini (6-19) will try to snap that 11-game losing streak in their third matchup with the Badgers (8-20) this season. The first-round Big Ten tournament game between 14th-seeded Illinois and 11th-seeded Wisconsin is set for a 3:30 p.m. tip on BTN.
Asked about her job status heading into the conference tournament, fifth-year Illinois coach Nancy Fahey pivoted on Tuesday. Fahey — who signed a two-year extension in April 2020 to carry the 63-year-old coach through the end of the 2024-25 season after her initial six-year deal was set to expire in 2023 — has a 41-98 (.295) overall record and 7-77 (.083) mark in Big Ten play during her tenure.
“Right now, it’s next game,” Fahey said. “I’m sure those (questions about my future) are buzzing around, and I understand that. (Tuesday) I practice and (Wednesday) we play. You have to be in an expectation of I’m working for a win tomorrow.”
The tomorrow in Illinois’ case is a win-or-go-home situation against Wisconsin, which picked up a pair of late-season victories versus Purdue to move up to the No. 11 seed — winning a tiebreaker over Penn State — on the final day of the regular season.
Aaliyah Nye said Tuesday the Illini didn’t have the right mindset in the Feb. 6 loss to the Badgers.
“The last time we played them, we didn’t really come in to compete with them,” said Nye, who is Illinois’ leading scorer at 12.1 points per game but had two points on 1-of-8 shooting (0 of 6 from three-point range) at Wisconsin. The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard was named as an All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection by the conference media and coaches on Tuesday. Forward Kendall Bostic, also a sophomore, was an all-conference honorable-mention pick by the league’s media voters.
“They came to compete, and as you can see, they won the game,” Nye continued. “It’s just about going in fighting and doing what we learn in practice and knowing the scout.”
Fahey said the difference between the two Wisconsin games, in her mind, came down to the Illini looking “rusty” after returning from their second COVID-19 pause.
That lack of rhythm, as Fahey put it, carried over to the rest of February, where the Illini played eight games in the span of 22 days.
“It would be easy to be a broken locker room. And it is not,” Fahey said. “That’s one thing I’m very proud of. If you consider what this team has gone through, you know everybody wants to win ball games, but to have that big break in January and play a lot in February was really tough. Have you heard us complaining? Have you heard us say, ‘Hey, that’s it.’ No. We understand. We want more wins, but the reality is they stuck together through all of that.”
Jada Peebles has endured a tough season, as well. The 5-10 junior guard has seen her playing time (35.4 minutes per game to 26.8) and scoring production dip (11.6 points per game to 7.0) from a season ago with the Raleigh, N.C., native also shooting a career-worst 34.3 percent from the field.
Despite her own struggles and the losses piling up, Peebles deflected any talk that losing has taken a toll on the current Illini group.
“It hasn’t honestly been hard because we’ve never had to have that conversation of, ‘OK, let’s bring everybody back together,’” Peebles said. “We have always been together. So I don’t think it’s been something to where we’ve had to battle through. It’s just that we have always stuck together. And I think that’s the best part of it.”