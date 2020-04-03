CHAMPAIGN — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman gave women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey a serious vote of confidence Friday with the announcement the third-year coach would receive a contract extension through at least the 2024-25 season. The extension is pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees at its May 21 meeting.
Fahey's salary structure will remain the same through the terms of her initial contract. She currently makes $548,000 annually. The two-year extension will include a pay raise to $645,000 in 2023-24 and $675,000 in 2024-25.
Whitman hired Fahey away from Division III Washington University, where they previously worked together, ahead of the 2017-18. Fahey won five national titles and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame during her time at Wash U.
Success has been limited, however, in Fahey's three seasons at Illinois. She has posted a 30-61 record overall with the Illini, and after going winless in the Big Ten in her first season is just 4-48 in conference play.
"I have great confidence in Nancy's leadership and look forward to her advancing our women's basketball program for many years," Whitman said in the official release. "Although the wins have not come on the court as quickly as any of us, especially Nancy, would like, I see the internal growth occurring within the program. The culture and work ethic have improved dramatically, as has our talent. Nancy and her staff have worked tirelessly in the gym and on the recruiting trail, and we have a talented, motivated core group of players returning for us next season, complemented by an impressive set of newcomers.
"Building Illinois women's basketball into a consistent winner will require time, patience, and stability, and we are prepared to provide Coach Fahey, her staff, and her student-athletes with our full support while that process takes shape."
Illinois' 11-19 record this past season was its best under Fahey. The Illini opened the season 9-2 in nonconference play, including their first Braggin' Rights win against Missouri since 2007-18, but faltered in Big Ten action for a third straight season.
"It is an incredible honor to coach the Orange and Blue because of the people; the fans, players, and administration," Fahey said in the same release. "We have worked from Day 1 to build a championship program the right way. A program Illini Nation will be proud of — one of character and grit. We know our work is far from done, but we see the winning culture developing every day. The foundation has been set, and I am excited for the future of our program.
"I appreciate the confidence Josh Whitman, Chancellor Robert Jones, President Timothy Killeen, and the Board of Trustees have given to me, our coaching staff, and the team. I intend to do everything possible to bring this program back to the top of the Big Ten."