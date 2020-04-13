CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey shuffled her coaching staff again Monday announcing the hire of new assistant coach Vernette Skeete and a new role for longtime assistant Tiana Kirland.
Skeete, like fellow new Illinois assistant Scott Merritt, joins Fahey's staff from Marquette. Kirkland, who was a carryover from the Matt Bollant era, will be the Illini's head coordinator of recruiting and director of student-athlete development.
"We are excited that coach Vernette Skeete is joining the Fighting Illini women's basketball program," Fahey said in an official release. "Vernette is a proven winner at top-25 programs Marquette and Miami where she was instrumental in the rebuild of both programs. Her impact here will be felt immediately.
"I am excited for Coach Kirkland's new role. Tianna's ability to relate to our student-athletes is unique and special, and her experience as our recruiting coordinator will be key as we move our program forward."
Skeete spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Marquette during a strong run for the Golden Eagles. Prior to her time in the Big East, Skeete was the head coach at Gulf State College (Fla.). Skeete also previously worked at Miami, Northwest Florida State and at her alma mater Malone (Fla.) High School. She played collegiately at Gulf Coast State and Alcorn State.
"With great excitement and admiration, I'm overly ecstatic for the opportunity to join Coach Fahey and the Fighting Illini," Skeete said. "Coach Fahey's passion and vision for the program were a breath of fresh air and ignited an excitement in me that I could not pass up. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow under a championship minded coach and to be able to contribute my value and energy to this tradition-filled community."
Kirkland was hired at Illinois ahead of the 2012-13 season and spent five seasons working as an assistant for Bollant. She was retained when Fahey got the Illinois job in March 2017 and spent the past three seasons as an on-court assistant. Her new role does not include on-court coaching or on-the-road recruiting.
"I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity," Kirkland said. "I am eager for the growth and innovation this new position will create in our recruiting efforts as my increased presence on campus will allow me to oversee the entire spectrum and flow of our recruiting. This move will also allow me to focus more on impactful relationships with and the development of our current student-athletes.
"I am thankful to Coach Fahey and the athletic department for creating a position that will allow me the amazing opportunity to balance the ever-growing demands of being a mother, and a role model for our team, and to remain entrenched in recruiting. I am extremely excited about my new role and the future of our Illini women's basketball program."