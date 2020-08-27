GIBSON CITY — Traditional sights and sounds associated with a high school football game won’t take place on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s field this fall.
No cheering or off-campus fireworks when the Falcons score. No referee whistles cutting the air. No crunching of helmets and pads as players make contact.
The IHSA Board of Directors ensured as much in late July with an announcement that this school year’s prep football season will run from Feb. 15 through May 1, a decision made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those affected by that announcement was Gary McCullough, founder, co-owner and face of the Gibson City-based WGCY 106.3-FM radio station.
He’s run the operation with his family since starting it alongside wife Debra in 1983, and Falcons football plays an integral role in the station’s fall programming and sponsorship income.
“When word started circulating about maybe calling off the fall season, I guess that’s when we really started to panic,” McCullough said. “It’s a big revenue-maker for us. ... And we thought, ‘Well, what are we going to do? We’ve got to come up with something to make some revenue, and hopefully we can do something to entertain the people on Friday night.’”
The answer is what McCullough is calling “Falcon Flashback.”
For 12 consecutive Fridays beginning this Friday night, WGCY will rebroadcast its call of a GCMS football classic.
Original advertisements have been removed and replaced with plugs for current sponsors, and McCullough and son, Frank, will offer brief pregame, halftime and postgame comments.
Beyond that, what Falcons fans will hear is exactly what they listened to when these games happened live.
“It was kind of a team effort between everybody,” said McCullough, who noted station engineer Tom Benefiel is playing a huge role in the project by producing these re-aired game calls. “A lot of people around here get together on Friday nights, and some don’t even go to the game because they want to drink beer in their driveway and have a bonfire and listen to the game on the radio.”
McCullough describes “Falcon Flashback” as the brainchild of his daughter, Ashley. And it will give the GCMS community a chance to recall football thrillers from as far back as 2006.
That year will be represented in this Friday’s selection: the Falcons’ first-ever Heart of Illinois Conference game, pitting them against Tremont.
Also in the lineup are GCMS’s 2017 and 2018 Class 2A state semifinal games and state championship games, as well as choices from the Falcons’ 2009 2A semifinal run and the program’s 2013 campaign.
“We did things at random and tried to pick good games,” McCullough said. “My prediction right now is that the Falcons will win all 12 games.”
That’s something GCMS supporters are used to these days. Coach Mike Allen’s Falcons posted undefeated 14-0 marks in both 2017 and 2018 in winning back-to-back state titles and have lost just six games in the past five seasons.
Speaking of Allen, he’ll preempt each Friday’s festivities with a 7:20 a.m. WGCY spot in which the 20-year GCMS football coach will discuss that day’s game with McCullough.
“He’s all keyed up and everything,” McCullough said of the Falcons’ athletic director. “He’s really down (without football). I know you go back to World War II, and I think there were certain games called off ... and maybe the (Great) Depression. But never an entire season that I know of.”
McCullough said initial reactions to “Falcon Flashback” have been positive from GCMS football types, Falcons fans and radio advertisers alike.
“We didn’t get any turn-downs (from sponsors),” McCullough said. “The response was really surprising and overwhelming.”
Running back older GCMS matchups also has given McCullough the chance to revisit moments that may have slipped his mind over the years.
“What opened my eyes was hearing names of kids I’d completely forgotten about,” McCullough said. “I told a lot of the kids that still live around town that played in this game to be sure to listen.”
McCullough nearly included a losing effort in the “Falcon Flashback” lineup: the 2009 2A semifinal defeat against top-seeded Morrison. The second-seeded Falcons led the eventual state champs at halftime, but mistakes after the break resulted in a 42-18 setback.
“That’s a game, even though we lost, it was very, very exciting,” McCullough said.
Positive memories instead will be the order of each Friday for this week and 11 more after it. With the 2020 football campaign shifted to 2021 and shrouded in uncertainty, McCullough is excited to bring some good sports vibes to his listening area this fall.
“We’re going to make this as close to a real Friday night as we can,” McCullough said. “It has been a lot of work, but I think we’ve got the template down and things should go pretty good from there.”