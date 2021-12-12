Kelly McClure took over St. Thomas More volleyball following state-qualifying seasons in 2017 and 2018 — resulting in first-place and third-place finishes. The former Illini volleyball player guided the Sabers through their first, and so far only, season as a Class 3A program in 2019 before directing them through the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign. Then, McClure and her players hit the ground running in their 2021 season and never really let up. STM finished 41-1, racking up tournament titles in the Clinton Classic,
Pana/Shelbyville Invitational and Morgan Buerkett Invitational before embarking upon a successful
seven-match Class 1A postseason run. The Sabers didn’t drop a set through the super-sectional, then
overcame first-set losses in both the state semifinal and state final to win the second state championship trophy in program history. We let McClure — in her own words — explain what made this season so special:
“I love the lake retreat we take each preseason. It is a great opportunity for our team to get away together and get to know the new players entering the program. We are out on the water, we hike and we have adoration. It is a time of fun, fellowship, team bonding and togetherness.
“We also take time during the retreat to make our goals for the upcoming season. I vividly remember sitting down in the basement to do our goal planning, players lounging on the couches and floor talking about goals we wanted to achieve. We had some great ones decided on, but who was going to put into words what we all knew we wanted? Finally, bravely, it was voiced, ‘We want to win state.’ All right, here we go!
“I looked around, and some were wide-eyed and unsure, some were nervously laughing and some were already bowed up ready to go. We talked that night about what it was going to take to make this dream come true. You can’t just give it voice; you have to give it everything. You can’t just put it on paper and hope it happens; you have to commit to it wholeheartedly. And that is what this group got to doing.
“Every day, every practice, every rep we talked about being intentional. How do we give our best to each other every day, on the hard days and the good days? How do we live out our Saber Seven Core Values? We were able to start answering these questions with a focused commitment to each other and our goal by understanding that no one player or group of players made us successful, and that every single player was needed for us to achieve our goals.
“As we started into the postseason journey, you could feel a subtle shift happen in the gym. The time was here. All season long we had been building toward this opportunity, every practice and every rep preparing us for the home stretch of our season — the road to Redbird. The team was locked in and committed to preparation for each match that was in front of us, one step at a time.
“I was so impressed with the maturity they displayed as they handled the weight of this goal. We didn’t change anything or ramp anything up. All season long, we talked about the Navy Seals’ motto, ‘Not needing to rise to the occasion, but being able to fall back on our training,’ and that was how we approached things.
“Our final week together was a special one. It was busy and full of anticipation — from volunteering at Salt & Light, to implementing our scouting report, to team dinners together. We all felt the excitement of the opportunity to achieve our final goal, while also realizing that our time together was coming to an end.
“That last week was full of all kinds of emotions for me. I was so excited to watch this team fulfill a dream they had worked so hard to achieve — there was never a doubt in mind that this group of 15 could win a state championship, never. While being excited, I also couldn’t help but feel sad knowing that our time together was quickly coming to a close.
“I love this group. I loved walking into the gym and hearing all about their day. I loved watching them compete against each other in practice every day — laughing and talking trash when they were winning, pouting, cheating and throwing balls at each other when they were losing. They love this sport and they love each other, and I was so grateful that God chose me to lead them on this journey.
“Then, state weekend was here. I remember waking up both mornings praying that I would be able to take it all in and enjoy each moment as it came. We had amazing fan support, as we had all season long, from our families, friends, teachers, administration and our loyal Saber Pack, all packing it into Redbird.
“From fighting back against a tough, tough Aquin team, the strongest team we played all season, to the way we closed out against Augusta in the championship, the weekend was full of excitement and emotion every step of the way. I remember thinking how thankful I was to be one of 16 coaches in the state that got to experience every possible day this season with their team. And, since we decided to spot both Aquin and Augusta the first set, which was not in the game plan, we got even more time to play together.
“There is no way we come back in those matches, on that stage, without trusting our training and competing for one another. And I truly believe that is what was so beautiful and special about this journey. We were able to achieve what only three other teams in the state of Illinois did because we were 15 strong, we were united as one and we played for each other. And it was awesome.
“Carpe momenti.”