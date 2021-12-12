RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Thomas More 41-1 1 Sabers won second state championship in program history, knocking off Augusta Southeastern in three sets to win the Class 1A title.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 31-6 2 Bulldogs couldn’t get past a daunting Normal U-High program in a Class 3A regional final but still won 19 of their final 20 matches.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 27-5 4 Spartans won fourth regional title in last six seasons by beating St. Teresa in the final before running into a strong Pleasant Plains outfit.
4. Monticello 20-16 9 Sages stunned regional host Unity to earn the program its first piece of IHSA hardware since 2007 before losing in sectional semifinal.
5. Unity 33- 3 Rockets lost Class 2A regional title match versus Monticello but still enjoyed successful season thanks to an impressive 20-0 start.
6. Champaign Central 24-12 5 Maroons lost to eventual Class 3A third-place finisher Normal West in the regional final, but thrived against local competition this fall.
7. Milford 27-9 10 Bearcats advanced to Class 1A super-sectional for the second time in three years after sweeping their first four postseason matches.
8. Heritage 25-9-1 6 Hawks won Class 1A regional for the first time since 2013 but ran into buzzsaw that is St. Thomas More during the sectionals semifinals.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26-11 7 Panthers handled first Illini Prairie Conference season well with .500 league mark before falling in Class 2A regional semifinal to Tremont.
10. Arthur Christian 43-1 8 Conquering Riders hardly lost this season and won the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I national championship.