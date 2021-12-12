Emma Bleecher
Senior outside hitter
Unity
➜ Why she made the first team: The Ferris State signee completed her high school career as a four-time All-Area first-team selection. In her final go-round with the Rockets, Bleecher generated 378 kills, 230 digs, 19 blocks and 50 aces for a 33-4 team that started 20-0.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Gatorade Energy Chews and crackers.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be in law enforcement as a police officer and work my way up to the FBI.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... criminal justice.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Victoria Garrick.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends” or “The Blacklist.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Josh Allen, Donald Trump and Colin Powell.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel the world, get into photography and own a Great Dane and German Shepherd.
Kennedi Burnett
Senior outside hitter
St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Why she made the first team: A three-time All-Area first-team pick, Burnett was as dominant as ever for a 27-5 Spartans squad that captured a Class 2A regional championship. She compiled 272 kills, 273 digs, 21 blocks and 92 aces for SJ-O, turning in 74 kills and 90 digs during Illini Prairie Conference play.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she drinks ... Body Armour.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a professional volleyball player.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Walsh Jennings.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kevin Hart, Bethany Hamilton and Yadier Molina.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... trip to Hawaii, attend the Olympics and win the lottery.
Renni Fultz
Senior outside hitter
Monticello
➜ Why she made the first team: Fultz propelled the Sages to their first regional plaque since 2007 by turning in 403 kills on the season, establishing a school record in the process. She also finished her prep career with a Monticello-best 1,085 kills and added 252 digs and 28 aces on the season.
➜ Before she competes, she drinks ... a CELSIUS.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a rehabilitation marine biologist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Walsh Jennings.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Albert Einstein, Amelia Earhart and Robert Downey Jr.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Sydney, Australia, visit the Maldives and go swimming with sea turtles.
Colleen Hege
Senior libero
St. Thomas More
➜ Why she made the first team: Hege was a rock-solid defender for Class 1A’s state champion, with the Illinois-Chicago signee amassing 439 digs on the season. She also contributed 115 assists and 62 aces for the Sabers on their way to a 41-1 overall record.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Panera Bread.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a physical therapist for a professional sports team.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... anatomy.
➜ Her favorite athletes are ... Kris Bryant and Jalen Green.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Vampire Diaries.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kris Bryant, Jalen Green and Michael B. Jordan.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Greece, go skydiving and go to Lolapalooza.
Caroline Kerr
Senior setter
St. Thomas More
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year — another four-time All-Area first-team choice — will play college volleyball at Tennessee after a stellar final high school season. Kerr racked up 875 assists, 254 digs, 160 kills, 30 blocks and 60 aces as the Sabers collected their second state title in program history.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... DaBaby.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Panera.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a professional volleyball player.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michelle Bartsch-Hackley.
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Justin Bieber, Lauren Carlini and Kobe Bryant.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel the world, earn All-American honors and become a Lulelemon ambassador.
Caley Mowrey
Senior middle
Milford
➜ Why she made the first team: Mowrey was the offensive leader for a team that finished within one victory of a state semifinals appearance for the second time in three seasons. She turned in 315 kills, 273 digs, 68 blocks and 52 aces for the 27-9 Bearcats.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... macaroni and cheese.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a neonatal nurse.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... April Ross or Kerri Walsh Jennings.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... God, my brother Caleb who passed before I was able to meet him and Kerri Walsh Jennings.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Paris, meet Ian Somerholder and go to Bora Bora.
Haylie Orton
Senior middle
Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why she made the first team: The Illinois College signee did a bit of everything out of the middle for a 31-6 team. Orton accumulated 353 kills, 98 digs, 118 blocks, 69 aces and 14 assists for the season.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... protein balls.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a pediatric nurse.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... my brother, Mason Orton.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my uncle Chris Craig, my great-grandma Dottie Nickell and Ronald Reagan.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... buy a cow, go to Hawaii and go horseback riding in the mountains.
Addison Oyer
Senior outside hitter
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
➜ Why she made the first team: Yet another three-time All-Area first-team pick, Oyer went out of high school volleyball with a splash as she garnered team records for kills in a season (580), kills in a match (32), kills in a set (21) and career kills (1,455). PBL also finished with 26 wins in her senior year.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Hall and Oates.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Gatorade Energy Chews or Subway.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be working with animals.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gabrielle Reece.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandpa, Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go deep-sea fishing, figure out how to wakeboard and visit another country.
Meg Rossow
Junior middle
Champaign Central
➜ Why she made the first team: Rossow was an Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association all-state second-team selection who also grabbed unanimous All-Big 12 Conference first-team recognition for the 24-win Maroons after she produced 129 kills and 43 blocks for the Class 3A regional finalist.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Frank Ocean.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a banana with peanut butter.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a sports writer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... my mom.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Shameless.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Mike Colgan, Aunt Jane and Tyler, the Creator.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... swim with sharks, see the Northern Lights and be there when the Detroit Lions win the Super Bowl.
Bri Struck
Senior outside hitter
Heritage
➜ Why she made the first team: The future Parkland College athlete helped the Hawks win their first regional title since 2013, as she produced 415 kills and 198 digs and set a single-season kills record.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Khalid.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a sports psychologist traveling the world with professional and college sports teams.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Incredible Dr. Pol.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Sadie Robertson and Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to a different country, sleep in an igloo and swim with a sea turtle.