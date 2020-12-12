Former Illini now key contributors for Tigers, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey
Javon Pickett
The onetime Illinois signee is averaging a career-high in scoring (8.5 points per game) so far this season off the bench. The Belleville East graduate is shooting 58.3 percent overall, but just 14.3 percent beyond the arc.
Mark Smith
The former Illinois guard claimed SEC Player of the Week honors Monday after leading Missouri to wins against then-No. 21 Oregon and at Wichita State. The Edwardsville native leads the Tigers in scoring at 17.3 points.
Jeremiah Tilmon
Tilmon’s biggest change so far in his senior season has been his ability to stay on the court. The 6-foot-10, 260-pound former Illini signee and East St. Louis native is committing fewer fouls while contributing 8.5 points and 8.8 rebounds.
