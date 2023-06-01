Doug Hageman isn't a party of one when it comes to discussing the Le Roy softball coaching staff.
The ninth-year Panthers leader is quick to point this out.
Following Monday's Class 1A super-sectional victory by Le Roy over Ottawa Marquette in Bloomington — a 2-1, eight-inning result that lifted the Panthers (32-6) to their first-ever IHSA softball state tournament appearance — Hageman took time from a postgame media chat to shout out his four assistant coaches.
Their names are familiar ones within the Le Roy softball ranks.
Greg Conn formerly was the club's head coach. Jim Bogle and Chip Warlow each has had at least one daughter go through the program. And Kelly Smith is one of the best hitters the Panthers ever have deployed, previously earning her multi-time News-Gazette All-Area first-team status.
This quartet and Hageman will join the current Le Roy softball roster at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Sports Complex for Friday's Class 1A state semifinal game between the Panthers and two-time defending 1A state champion Illini Bluffs (24-5).
"They've helped an insane amount," sophomore Natalie Loy said. "Chip's always working on the field. Jim's always working on the small mechanics. Hageman's always working just with everything and team spirit. Coach Conn, he's always happy and brings us up, and he knows a lot about defense.
"And Kelly, she knows a lot about hitting. She was a really good hitter when she was in high school. It helps a lot (having her around), because she's easy to relate to. And she can relate back and be like, 'I know what you're going through.'"
Conn was Le Roy softball's previous head coach before Hageman took over in 2015, with Hageman serving as an assistant under him for one year. Conn guided the Panthers to a 91-85 cumulative record between 2008 and 2014, including a Class 1A regional championship in 2013.
"Greg Conn was the one that got me into softball several years ago," Hageman said. "Greg is one of the most selfless, hardworking people.
"He was on the ’96 state-champion (Le Roy football) team. He said something to the girls (Sunday) night after we got done hitting about the feeling of winning that game and what that would mean. That was a pretty pivotal moment."
Also pivotal for this season's Panthers softball squad was Conn noticing that an Arcola baserunner missed touching third base en route to crossing home plate during Le Roy's regional semifinal game against the Purple Riders on May 16.
A game the Panthers won by a 2-1 margin to begin their playoff run.
"We're not playing if it's not for him," Hageman said. "I said (to the umpire), 'Most umpires don't make that call.' And he stopped me and said, 'Most coaches don't see the kid missed third base.' And I said, 'Man, that's Greg Conn.'"
Bogle was Le Roy's junior high softball coach for more than 10 years back in the day, and Hageman said he's been around the high school program as long as Conn.
"He gives lessons in town," Hageman said of Bogle. "He lobbied really hard for (sophomore pitcher Lilly Long) to hit. She went through some injuries and issues and was so important to us in the circle that I wasn't letting her hit. And before the Arcola game, we had a gentleman's disagreement.
"I finally said, 'OK, I'm going to give her one shot,' and you look at what she's done offensively. ... I don't know where we are without him being comfortable to speak his mind."
Warlow's full-time job is Le Roy school district's supervisor of fleet and grounds. That extends to the Panthers' softball field.
"He volunteers his time to take care of our field," Warlow said. "Our field is one of the nicest in the area. It's come such a long way."
Smith is far less tenured as a coach than her four Le Roy counterparts. The 2018 Panthers alumna volunteered last season and has taken on a bigger role this year — even while finishing up college courses and preparing to get married and become a new homeowner.
"It's so rewarding for me to have someone who went through the program," Hageman said, "and think enough of it to want to come back."