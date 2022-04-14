On paper, the April 5 high school softball game between Watseka and Paxton-Buckley-Loda was just another nonconference game.
Sure, it was a matchup of former Sangamon Valley Conference rivals — the first in softball since the Panthers moved to the Illini Prairie Conference prior to this school year.
Beyond that, it didn’t appear as if any extra meaning should be tied to this day.
Don’t tell that to the teams’ respective coaches.
Watseka’s Barry Bauer and PBL’s Taylor Bauer.
Father and daughter.
“I really, truly did want to win this one,” said Barry, in his 19th season coaching the Warriors. “It’s the only time I’m going to get to coach against Coach Bauer because she’s getting married in May. I needed to be 1-0 on the Coach Bauer side of it.”
“I joked with my team before, ‘We cannot lose this game. I’ll never live it down,’” added Taylor, the Panthers’ first-year softball coach. “It would’ve been better to win so I could never let him live that down, but hopefully, now we can even it out next year and just see where it goes.”
Watseka prevailed 13-4 against PBL on an overcast day in Paxton.
A proverbial ray of sunshine emerged upon home plate, though, when the smiling pair of Bauers shook hands and exchanged lineup cards prior to the first pitch.
“It was exciting,” said Barry, also the Warriors’ athletic director and girls’ basketball coach. “I have to admit, it was a very odd feeling. I obviously wanted to win for the girls on my team, but when the game was over, it was kind of an feeling I don’t think I’ve experienced before.”
The Bauers squared off against one another last softball season, as well.
But Taylor was in her first (and ultimately only) year as an assistant coach to Kelli Vaughn.
The head coach versus head coach aspect of last week’s game, Taylor agreed, brought a different sensation to the field.
“It was definitely weird at first when I’m calling signals and I hear him shouting out numbers. And I’m like, ‘Oh, I know what that means,’” said Taylor, a 2015 Watseka graduate who also assists PBL’s volleyball program.
“It was about halfway through the game, my assistant coach said, ‘We probably should’ve changed up some of the signals,’ because I’m not real creative when it comes to that,” Barry added. “I’m surprised she even remembers what they were.”
“I was surprised, too,” Taylor countered. “But I had a strong guess.”
Upon graduating from high school after a standout athletic career at Watseka, Taylor spent two seasons as an outsider hitter on the Parkland College volleyball team and helped the Cobras earn a pair of NJCAA Division II national championships.
Taylor then moved on to play volleyball at Illinois-Springfield and aided the Prairie Stars to a 47-19 record over the course of two seasons, including a 2018 NCAA D-II national tournament appearance.
“I never really expected to become a head softball coach,” Taylor said. “With four years of college volleyball experience, I thought I’d focus more so on that sport. But I had always enjoyed pitching, always done pitching lessons in the summer and helped with summer league teams (in Watseka). It just fell into place.”
After Taylor determined she’d pursue a career in teaching — she’s a fourth-grade teacher at Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton — her father figured it would only be a matter of time until Taylor entered the coaching realm.
“She was an all-stater in three sports. I knew her knowledge was going to be there,” Barry said. “The first time I thought she’d be a real good coach was after her two seasons at Parkland.
“I had conversations with Coach (Cliff) Hastings there about her being more vocal. ... When she played at UIS, just the conversations after games, she was being much more vocal and more (focused on) the thought process in the strategies.”
Taylor credits having to find ways to overcome her height disadvantage at the volleyball net for piquing her interest in coaching.
“As a 5-10, 5-11 volleyball player playing against girls that are 6-3, I had to find a way to be strategic,” Taylor said. “Even my past coaches would tell me I was always helping teammates and giving feedback, and that I analyzed the game in a different way.”
Vaughn’s retirement from her PBL softball coaching role after the 2021 season opened the door for Taylor to climb the Panthers’ ranks.
“It kind of happened very quickly,” Taylor said. “I felt like I needed to try it out and see how it would go, since I had been part of the program and had created that relationship with some of the girls on the team last season.”
Taylor soon found herself talking with her dad about ideal ways to utilize a flex player in a softball lineup.
“I drew on a lot of the stuff we did in practice when I was in high school,” Taylor said. “We’re bouncing ideas off each other with the flex and the (designated player) and how to use it to its full advantage.”
Taylor talks frequently about fostering relationships in the dugout and on the field. It’s something Barry is glad to hear.
“It’s outstanding,” he said. “I looked back when I first started coaching, and to me, it was all about the wins and losses the first few years. ... But the relationships you have with your players is what’s gratifying and worth all the time you put into being a coach.”
Watseka and PBL won’t run into one another in the IHSA postseason, with the Warriors in Class 1A and the Panthers in 2A.
But these schools are accustomed to scheduling one another during the regular season in all sports.
So, as long as Barry and Taylor plan to remain with their respective programs, more family feuds are on the horizon.
And it might actually help that Taylor’s last name will soon change via marriage.
“When I was coaching third base, at least twice someone yelled, ‘Coach Bauer,’” Barry said, “and I realized they weren’t talking about me.”