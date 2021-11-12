COLFAX — Kaden Farrell’s first two seasons with the Ridgeview/Lexington football cooperative weren’t especially eventful, at least from a results perspective.
A 2-7 record for the Mustangs as a freshman in 2019. A 1-3 ledger for the program as a sophomore during last spring’s condensed campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Ridgeview/Lexington didn’t seem primed for an especially enthralling postseason this fall, even after the junior helped the Mustangs to a 5-4 record and No. 13 seed in the Class 1A playoffs.
Farrell and Co. possessed different ideas.
First-year coach Hal Chiodo’s team is putting on a show in the postseason, defeating a No. 4 seed and a No. 5 seed by an average of 27.5 points during the previous two Saturdays.
Ridgeview/Lexington (7-4) now will host top-seeded Abingdon-Avon (10-1) in a 1 p.m. Saturday quarterfinal. It’s the Mustangs’ first appearance this deep in the playoffs since 2003, before there even was a football cooperative between Ridgeview and Lexington.
“We had high hopes for this team,” Farrell said. “We worked out butts off in the offseason and just expected to come out and do our best, and we thought we had a shot to do something great with this co-op.”
Farrell is doing plenty of great things for the Mustangs in the gridiron.
He boasts 1,809 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 263 carries. Across Ridgeview/Lexington’s postseason victories versus fourth-seeded Rushville-Industry (34-6) and fifth-seeded Peru St. Bede (47-20), Farrell amassed 63 carries for 428 yards and six touchdowns, adding three catches for 75 yards and one score.
“Any guy that runs for over 1,800 yards is a special kid,” said Chiodo, a Hall of Fame coach who previously led Lexington football to the 1994 Class 1A state runner-up trophy. “He’s got speed, but it’s not like he outruns everybody. He’s a powerful runner. ... When we started playing in the first game (a 20-12 loss to Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Aug. 27), you could tell he had something special.”
Echoing Chiodo, Farrell said he doesn’t necessarily see himself as strictly a power runner or only a finesse back.
“My linemen have done a huge part in my ability to be doing this, because without them I wouldn’t be anywhere close to what I’ve been,” Farrell said. “It’s just low pad level and eyes, reading the holes and seeing where everyone falls and where everyone’s going and trying to make a cut back or trying to make the most out of the yardage.”
Farrell is capitalizing on his rushing chances to an alarming degree — alarming to the Mustangs’ foes, anyway.
“His yards after contact are unbelievable,” Chiodo said. “He has around 260 carries, and of those carries, eight have been for negative yards and five of those came in the first three weeks. That’s an incredible statistic.”
Chiodo said Farrell’s team-first mentality makes the youngster even easier to root for, pointing to a time when injuries forced Chiodo to make Farrell a temporary blocking back.
“He never flinched,” Chiodo said. “He’s not a prima dona by any means. He’s a team player to the ultimate degree.”
Farrell said the Ridgeview/Lexington team as a whole hit the weight room hard between the previous spring season and this current fall slate, making the Mustangs more dangerous this time of year.
“(We’re) making sure we have everything nice and crisp,” Farrell said. “Just the brotherhood we’ve been able to grow upon and we’ve seen in past years, I think we really have a special group that bonds really well together.”
The Mustangs also harbor a fan base that’s been aching to see some playoff football.
Lexington last made the postseason in 2010 and Ridgeview in 2012 before the two schools paired their football forces in 2015.
“The kids are so appreciative,” Chiodo said. “I’ve had a few of them tell me, ‘Coach, we’ve never really played in front of a crowd that’s made noise before.’ It’s just so fun. That geeks them up, too, and the kids certainly feel the support.”
The ground in Colfax may literally shake if the Mustangs are able to close out yet another top-five seed on Saturday afternoon and advance to the semifinals.
“Our preparation so far has been great, and we’re going to come out and keep doing our thing,” Farrell said. “To see all the support we’ve had, I feel like that’s made us have more of a drive to come out and win games.”