DANVILLE — Alex Faulkner thought he knew which events he would compete in during the upcoming Champaign Central boys’ swimming and diving sectional.
“The 100 free and the 100 back,” the Danville sophomore said. “I’ll do pretty good in the 100 free.”
Faulkner was in for a surprise Tuesday afternoon.
“Well, we changed back to the 200 free over the 100 back,” second-year Vikings coach Andy Hosch said. “I’m going to stick with what I wanted to see. ... I had to tweak all the things before midnight (on Monday), and I was looking back at it and I’m like, ‘Hmm, let me rethink this.’”
No matter Hosch’s final decision, Faulkner is athlete worth watching closely at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Saturday.
Faulkner gives Danville a legitimate state-qualifying contender entering the sectional meet, which will include all of the area’s programs in a 28-school field.
It’s not something the Vikings have boasted often in recent years. Lane Wagner is the only Danville athlete to post a state-advancing result during the last six local boys’ swimming and diving sectional meets.
“We haven’t seen anybody like this in a long time,” said Hosch, a 2002 Danville graduate. “Right from the first practice I knew what I had with his work ethic because he comes in (and) he gets to work. He practices like he swims in the meets, and it shows come Saturday.”
Faulkner made his mark on the area prep swimming scene his freshman season by earning a spot on the All-Big 12 Conference team and also posting top-five times in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 13.95 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:18.91) during an end-of-season meet that replaced the sectional amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
And he hasn’t slowed down in his sophomore season.
“I was just expecting a regular season going through (high school),” Faulkner said. “I just started training last year, like weightlifting, and I’ve gotten a lot stronger in the pool. ... I’ve dropped some time in the 200 (freestyle), 500 (freestyle) — basically all of my events.”
Faulkner has swam since he was 6 years old. Initially encouraged by his parents, it didn’t take Faulkner long to appreciate the sport.
The reason why is simple but effective.
“I’m good at it,” he said with a grin.
He’s shown that in plenty of meets this season, too, particularly during the last month of the season.
One highlight came during the 14-team Charger Invitational on Jan. 8, in which Faulkner won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.77 and placed sixth in the 100 backstroke in 59.86 at Unit 4 Pool.
Another standout performance happened during January’s eight-team Urbana Invitational three weeks later on Jan. 29 when Faulkner recorded first-place efforts in the 100 freestyle (49.46) and 200 freestyle (1:47.45).
Faulkner continued to shine during the 10-team Big 12 Conference Meet at Normal on Feb. 5, winning the 100 freestyle (49.56) and placing fourth fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:48.91).
“Probably the ones up in Urbana or Centennial,” Faulkner said when asked about his best meet so far this season. “I swim fastest up in those pools. ... It’s just something different about swimming in them. It probably doesn’t make sense, but I just feel faster in those pools.”
Faulkner has a shot at moving on to next weekend’s state meet at FMC Natatorium on Feb. 26 and 27 in Westmont. In either one of his events.
He’s seeded second in the 100 freestyle at 49.46, behind only Monticello’s Dalton Glynn (48.54). And Faulkner is seeded second in the 200 freestyle at 1:47.45, behind only Central’s Nolan Miller (1:42.46).
Only the top finisher in each sectional race advances to state, unless additional competitors post a time in the pool or score on the diving board that meets the automatic state-qualifying standard.
The 100 freestyle’s standard is 47.71, falling in line with the time Faulkner hopes to record on Saturday.
“Some of those kids are fast, so I think I can try to get up in the top five at least,” Faulkner said. “I want to get like a 47, 46. I think that’s pretty good.”
Faulkner has an additional motive in wanting to lower his times in both the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle.
He’s knocking on the door of school records in both races. The former is 47.20, set in 1978 by Stan Jackowski. The latter is 1:45.79, established by Wagner in 2020.
“He’s chasing that (record) board, and that’s a really big motivating factor for us as a team, too,” Hosch said. “I’m looking forward to him seeing where he’s at. ... That way, I think it’s going to motivate him over the summer and (have him) kicking butt over the summer, which I need him to do to get ready for next year.”