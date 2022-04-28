He’s studied every mock draft. He even has his own. And before he gets ready to enjoy all 32 picks of the NFL draft’s first round on Thursday night (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network), N-G sports copy editor JOE VOZZELLI JR. predicts how Thursday night’s entire first round will play out from Paradise, Nev.:
Team Player Position School Comment
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker (Defensive end, Georgia)
Jacksonville GM Trent Baalke bets on Walker’s versatility despite his lack of gaudy stats in three seasons with Bulldogs.
2. Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson (Defensive end, Michigan)
Don’t overthink this one Dan Campbell and Co. with the most talented player — and a former Wolverine — still available.
3. Houston Texans
Derek Stingley Jr. (Cornerback, LSU)
Former Illini coach Lovie Smith has plenty of holes to fill on roster but opts to go with Stingley despite injury concerns.
4. New York Jets
Kayvon Thibodeaux (Defensive end, Oregon)
The run on edge rushers continues. Thibodeaux has game-wrecker potential. Just what Jets coach Robert Saleh needs.
5. New York Giants
Ikem Ekwonu (Offensive lineman, North Carolina State)
In a make-or-break season for quarterback Daniel Jones, new Giants brass takes best offensive tackle in this year’s class.
6. Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett (Quarterback, Pittsburgh)
Carolina owner David Tepper is an impatient man, and Panthers roll dice — big time — on “most NFL-ready quarterback.”
7. New York Giants
Ahmad Gardner (Cornerback, Cincinnati)
The long, rangy cover corner good addition to Wink Martindale’s unit. Especially with his ability to play press-man defense.
8. Atlanta Falcons
Garrett Wilson (Wide receiver, Ohio State)
Atlanta is in desperate need of a WR1 with Calvin Ridley suspended and Russell Gage no longer on roster (free agency).
9. Seattle Seahawks
Evan Neal (Offensive lineman, Alabama)
Sure, they would like to see Stingley, Thibodeaux or Gardner still on the board. No such luck. So offensive tackle it is.
10. New York Jets
Drake London (Wide receiver, Southern Cal)
Big-bodied wideout (6-foot-5) is perfect fit for Zach Wilson and will pair well with Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore.
11. Washington Commanders
Kyle Hamilton (Safety, Notre Dame)
They’re likely to draft a safety on Day 1 or 2. So why not go with one that projects as bigger, more talented Landon Collins?
12. Minnesota Vikings
Jameson Williams (Wide receiver, Alabama)
Minnesota simply cannot pass up on the dynamic Williams. Even if he won’t be ready until November after tearing his ACL.
13. Houston Texans
Charles Cross (Offensive lineman, Mississippi State)
After addressing the defensive front, Houston takes offensive tackle who could soon become successor to Laremy Tunsil.
14. Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Davis (Defensive tackle, Georgia)
Nose tackle either goes here or to Philly at No. 15. The league’s No. 1 rush defense gets that much better in adding Davis.
15. Philadelphia Eagles
Chris Olave (Wide receiver, Ohio State)
Will Howie Roseman really opt to take a wideout in the first round of back-to-back-to-back drafts? Yes, yes and yes.
16. New Orleans Saints
Trevor Penning (Offensive lineman, Northern Iowa)
New Orleans finds its replacement for Terron Armstead with offensive tackle Penning, whose strength is as a run-blocker.
17. Los Angeles Chargers
Trent McDuffie (Cornerback, Washington)
This might be a bit of a reach, but Chargers decide to load up on defensive backs even after signing free agent J.C. Jackson.
18. Philadelphia Eagles
Jermaine Johnson II (Defensive end, Florida State)
A rising edge-rusher on several draft boards, Johnson lands in Philly and potentially solves a major issue for Nick Sirianni.
19. New Orleans Saints
Devin Lloyd (Linebacker, Utah)
The 40-time wasn’t what some evaluations had hoped for, but Lloyd makes up for it with his ability to see the field well.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Willis (Quarterback, Liberty)
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is said to be a fan of Willis and adds to QB room with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in it.
21. New England Patriots
Nakobe Dean (Linebacker, Georgia)
Bill Belichick will like what he sees on tape from Dean and will get him involved defensively in a variety of ways in 2022.
22. Green Bay Packers
Treylon Burks (Wide receiver, Arkansas)
Even with some of top receivers off the board, GM Brian Gutekunst takes a receiver with size and run-after-the-catch skills.
23. Arizona Cardinals
George Karlaftis (Defensive end, Purdue)
Arizona goes defense in the first round for third year in a row and fixes a big void on the roster in selecting an edge rusher.
24. Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Linderbaum (Offensive lineman, Iowa)
Another Big Ten player hears his name called with Dallas providing competition for Tyler Biadasz at center.
25. Buffalo Bills
Andrew Booth Jr. (Cornerback, Clemson)
Booth excels in press-man coverage and gives Buffalo a replacement for Levi Wallace on opposite side as Tre’Davious White.
26. Tennessee Titans
Zion Johnson (Offensive lineman, Boston College)
This would fill a clear need. Johnson was a dominant force at left guard in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Could also play at center.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Arnold Ebiketie (Defensive end, Penn State)
Todd Bowles takes one of the more athletic defenders in this year’s class with Ebiketie a dangerous rusher off the edge.
28. Green Bay Packers
Quay Walker (Linebacker, Georgia)
With Lloyd and Dean already taken, Packers go with the speedy linebacker who has sideline-to-sideline coverage skills.
29. Kansas City Chiefs
Christian Watson (Wide receiver, North Dakota State)
Watson became a star as a jet-sweep specialist. A new toy for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes with Tyreek Hill gone.
30. Kansas City Chiefs
David Ojabo (Linebacker, Michigan)
Is this a risk? Absolutely. But Chiefs can’t pass up on Ojabo, who despite suffering a torn Achilles, has top-10 upside.
31. Cincinnati Bengals
Devonte Wyatt (Defensive tackle, Georgia)
Cincinnati’s defensive line could use an interior disruptor, and Wyatt could be exactly that for the defending AFC champions.
32. Detroit Lions
Matt Corral (Quarterback, Mississippi)
Might Seattle trade back into the first round for this pick? Perhaps. But Detroit pulls a major surprise and takes a quarterback.
Three other burning draft questions ...
1. Why will Jacksonville take Travon Walker No. 1?
Because general manager Trent Baalke prefers the Georgia pass rusher over Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. Could owner Shad Khan, a University of Illinois graduate, overrule, his GM? Absolutely. But the growing consensus is the Jaguars are taking Walker, who wasn’t a top-10 pick on many mock drafts a month ago. The production for the 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior doesn’t jump off the board (9 1/2 sacks in three seasons), but Jacksonville and first-year coach Doug Pederson go with what the eye test showed them over what the stats say.
2. What’s a successful draft look like for the new Bears’ regime?
The top two draft goals for first-year coach Matt Eberflus and first-year general manager Ryan Poles are simple. Surround second-year quarterback Justin Fields with offensive weapons (read: wide receiver) and protect Fields better (read: offensive-line help). Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith might be an option in the second round at No. 39, Chicago’s first scheduled pick. That’s if the Bears don’t trade into the late first round to steal a wide receiver. Perhaps Treylon Burks from Arkansas or Christian Watson out of North Dakota State.
3. Aside from Kerby Joseph, how many Illini might get drafted?
Two. Vederian Lowe and Blake Hayes. Lowe has a heartwarming story (adopted his younger brother, Vydalis, after his mom passed away) and also projects as a power tackle with room to improve if he’s given the right opportunity. The Rockford native has a decent chance to hear his named called on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7). Now to Hayes. Field position means everything in the NFL, and Hayes proved at Illinois he’s one of the best at pinning opponents deep in their own territory. Look for an NFL team to take the Australian in Saturday’s late rounds.