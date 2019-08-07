The Illinois men’s basketball team’s trip to Italy won’t include Andres Feliz or Kofi Cockburn.

According to a tweet from the Illini’s official team account on Wednesday afternoon, visa issues for Feliz and Cockburn won’t be resolved in time for the duo to head to Italy with the rest of their teammates, who arrived on Monday.

Cockburn, Feliz miss Italy opener, an Illini romp The Illini won Tuesday's opener, 118-56. Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 27 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 18, and Trent Frazier and Kipper Nichols each added 17.

Feliz, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior guard originally from the Dominican Republic, and Cockburn, a 7-0, 290-pound freshman center originally from Jamaica, were held up in Miami on Sunday because of visa issues.

Newly married, Feliz has different perspective heading into offseason Illinois men's basketball guard Andres Feliz and his now wife Lisa Jo (Wygal) Feliz took the next step of their 18-month relationship Wednesday when they got married. But there's a catch.

The rest of the Illini arrived in Milan, Italy on Monday morning.

Feliz has returned to the Dominican Republic, while Cockburn is in New York, according to the team. Both players will return to the UI campus on the same timeline as the rest of their teammates prior to the start of classes on Aug. 26.

Cockburn’s developing, bit by bit Nutrition and little details are all part of Fletcher’s plan for the newest Illini big man.

The Illini are set to play their second game of their Italian trip at 1 p.m. on Wednesday against the Gazzada All-Stars.

Illinois easily won its first game in Italy on Tuesday with a 118-56 victory against CUS Insubria.

The team is slated to travel to Florence on Thursday before they play the Livorno All-Stars at 1 p.m. on Friday in Florence.