CHAMPAIGN — Illinois offered approximately 20 guards in the Class of 2018 depending on how you want to classify some of the bigger wings that might trend toward what’s becoming the antiquated guard/forward split.
By the end of March 2018 — with the regular signing period coming the next month — the Illini had already landed a centerpiece building block in Morgan Park star Ayo Dosunmu and secured a commitment from New York guard (with Chicagoland ties) Alan Griffin.
Most of Illinois’ other targets to boost backcourt depth were already off the board, having either committed or signed elsewhere.
Guys like Eric Ayala (Maryland) and Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State) committed the previous fall. Others, like Jermaine Couisnard (South Carolina) and Tyger Campbell (UCLA), were early 2018 commits.
Illinois’ pursuit for that third guard — or fourth if you want to include Tevian Jones — was essentially down to two that spring. There was junior college transfer Andres Feliz and, according to Illini coach Brad Underwood, “another guard in this region of the country, who was extremely talented and is having a very good start to his career.”
That guard, who Underwood declined to name, would have been a freshman in 2018-19. Illinois opted to push for Feliz instead.
“He was older,” Underwood said. “We knew what he embodied. We had been a program that was trying to establish winning. He had 60-plus games of college experience under his belt. He had been on the wold championship scene with his national team. We knew what his character was about.”
Feliz’s Illinois career came to an abrupt end March 12 when first the Big Ten tournament and then NCAA tournament were both canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That veteran presence the Illini coaching staff valued when recruiting the Guachupita, Domincan Republic, native served them well. Feliz was vital in Illinois’ rebuild from 12-21 his first season to 21-10 in his second.
“His impact was evident from day one,” Underwood said. “His growth was remarkable. He got off to a little bit of a shaky start like so many junior college kids do just getting acclimated, but the second half of the year (in 2018-19) he was outstanding and he had an unbelievable senior year. We all talk about the toughness plays — this rebound or that rebound.
“What a career that young man had, and he does embody everything we want to be about. He was a leader in the locker room. He studied film as hard as anybody on our team. We knew what we were getting, but he embodied all of the intangibles you want your program to be about.”
That’s the challenge Illinois will face during the 2020-21 season. Sure, the roster remains uncertain with both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn still involved in the NBA pre-draft process. Their decisions will alter the Illini’s fortunes one way or another. What is certain, though, is Illinois will move on without Feliz, who graduated last month with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
So the Illini will need to find someone to replace the 11 points, five rebounds and 2.9 assists Feliz contributed per game. More importantly, at least in Underwood’s estimation, is replacing how Feliz went about his business on the court.
“I say it many times, points and rebounds are pretty easy to replace,” the Illinois coach said. “It’s the intangible things that are very difficult, and Dre embodied that.”
Underwood is confident Illinois won’t lose any progress in that regard. Veteran guards like Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams are just as apt to make the same type of hustle plays. Frazier regularly steps up to take charges, and Williams is the Illini’s defensive Swiss army knife.
Underwood is counting on his veteran leaders to do just that for the younger players — lead. That they know the flip of not making hustle plays a priority helps, too.
“They also remember what it was like to not win and when we didn’t do those things consistently enough,” Underwood said. “Dre set a great tone with that and did everything you would want a senior leader to do. The culture he helped us establish is in place. … The one thing we felt great about at the end of the year was Dre rubbed off and it became contagious to dive on the floor. It became contagious to take a charge. It became contagious to make the right play, which was a hustle play sometimes.
“When you establish that culture, you can withstand the loss of one of those guys. What we’ve got to make sure is he’s not forgotten, and that we remember why we were winning late. It was those plays. It’s not always who makes the basket. It’s who makes the dive for a loose ball. I hope with our culture now, everybody has an understanding of what he embodied and what we want and what it takes to win.”