CHAMPAIGN — House of 'Paign can now officially field a full team. The Illinois alumni team set to compete this summer in The Basketball Tournament announced its fifth roster addition Tuesday afternoon in soon-to-be grad Andres Feliz.
"I'm excited to get back on the court with a bunch of guys that bleed blue and orange just like I do," Feliz said.
Roster Announcement #5️⃣We’re beyond excited to add Andres Feliz (@verdadero_andre ) to the team. Such an integral part of @IlliniMBB ‘s tremendous 19-20 season. His all-around game, grittiness, and team-first mentality takes this team up another notch. 🔸🔹🔸🔹🔸 pic.twitter.com/A5hvVMhdev— House of ‘Paign (@IlliniTBT) May 12, 2020
Feliz is the youngest of the five players announced for the House of 'Paign roster, joining the likes of Malcolm Hill, Nnanna Egwu, Rayvonte Rice and Leron Black. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard wrapped up his two-year Illinois career this past season. Feliz averaged 11 points, five rebounds and 2.9 assists in 2019-20 starting 15 of 31 games in the Illini's 21-10 season.
Feliz gives House of 'Paign another ball handler next to Rice and rounds out a starting backcourt given the current five players on the roster. House of 'Paign general manager and coach Mike LaTulip said a sixth player would likely be announced in the latter half of this week during TBT's "Big Ten" week.