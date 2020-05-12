UIbkcIA
Illinois guard Andres Feliz celebrates after Sunday night's 78-76 victory against Iowa at State Farm Center.

CHAMPAIGN — House of 'Paign can now officially field a full team. The Illinois alumni team set to compete this summer in The Basketball Tournament announced its fifth roster addition Tuesday afternoon in soon-to-be grad Andres Feliz.

"I'm excited to get back on the court with a bunch of guys that bleed blue and orange just like I do," Feliz said.

Feliz is the youngest of the five players announced for the House of 'Paign roster, joining the likes of Malcolm Hill, Nnanna Egwu, Rayvonte Rice and Leron Black. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard wrapped up his two-year Illinois career this past season. Feliz averaged 11 points, five rebounds and 2.9 assists in 2019-20 starting 15 of 31 games in the Illini's 21-10 season.

Feliz gives House of 'Paign another ball handler next to Rice and rounds out a starting backcourt given the current five players on the roster. House of 'Paign general manager and coach Mike LaTulip said a sixth player would likely be announced in the latter half of this week during TBT's "Big Ten" week.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

