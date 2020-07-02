CHAMPAIGN — The last Illinois fans saw of Andres Feliz was the regular-season finale against Iowa.
The senior point guard hit a pair of three-pointers, handed out two assists and was one of four Illini in double figures with 14 points in the 78-76 victory at a sold-out State Farm Center.
Pretty typical from Feliz in the stretch run, as he averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists during the final 12 games of the 2019-2020 season.
That March 8 win against Iowa locked down Illinois’ double bye in the Big Ten tournament. Then, Feliz and the Illini arrived in and departed from Indianapolis without playing again.
The growing global health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic saw the Big Ten tournament canceled on March 12. The NCAA tournament, which Illinois would have played in for the first time since 2013, met a similar fate hours later.
Not quite four full months later, Feliz will be back in orange and blue. It’s a Puma jersey this time instead of a Nike one. House of ‘Paign is on the front instead of Illinois.
But Feliz will be representing the Illini again in The Basketball Tournament, with House of ‘Paign facing War Tampa at 7 p.m. Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
“It was a surprise,” Feliz said about his invitation to play for House of ‘Paign. “You can imagine we have a lot of Illini that got out in the past few years. I’m super excited and I’m looking forward to play with these guys and show and represent Illinois nation.
“I’m super excited to play with Illinois’ jersey on the front of my chest. … I’m super excited to be on this team and play with some of the guys that played in the past for Illinois. This was supposed to be 64 teams, we only have 24 and we’re in.”
The Basketball Tournament, in a way at least, gives Feliz a second chance at tournament success. The cancellation of the NCAA tournament hit hard given it meant the end of his Illinois career, but Feliz said he’s trying to look forward and understands he has a new opportunity with House of ‘Paign.
“It’s kind of similar because it’s single elimination,” Feliz said comparing The Basketball Tournament to the NCAA tournament. “If you lose, you go home. We’ve just obviously got to take care of business and do what we can to be ready for our first game.”
Feliz will play a key role in the House of ‘Paign backcourt — especially after some roster losses. Former Illini Cory Bradford and Rayvonte Rice had to withdraw from the tournament, and so did Wauconda native Matt Mooney, who was a “grad transfer” for The Basketball Tournament.
Feliz and former Central Connecticut State standout Kyle Vinales, who played with Centennial and Illinois grad Michael Finke in Estonia this past season, are the lone point guards on the House of ‘Paign roster.
“You can’t help but love the guy’s game and how tough he is and how hard he plays,” said Mike LaTulip, the former Illinois guard turned House of ‘Paign general manager and coach. “Seeing that live in practice has been awesome.
Feliz, whose next step will be his own professional basketball career, is looking to take advantage of playing with a guy like Vinales (a VTB United League All-Star this year) as well as the former Illini who have already established themselves as pros. Ex-Illini Malcolm Hill was a VTB United League All-Star himself.
“I’m open to learning and hearing from them,” Feliz said. “Any piece of advice they have to give, I’m here to learn. They’ve been through it. Everybody here is a pro. I’m going to use that to learn and use that for the rest of my career. My agent is talking to a few teams, but that’s all I can say.”
Feliz kept his game tight the last four months in Kentucky, which is where his wife, Lisa, is originally from. He hasn’t had a chance to return to the Dominican Republic to see his family, but that’s his plan after House of ‘Paign’s run in The Basketball Tournament.
“I need to get with my family and spend time with them before I go to my next chapter,” Feliz said.
The hope, though, is Feliz won’t be able to leave right away. The Basketball Tournament runs through July 14. House of ‘Paign is focused on a championship.
“We’re on the same path,” Feliz said. “We have one goal, and that’s to win it all. We know what we have to do to get on the same page and work as a team. At this point, everybody’s a pro. Everybody knows the sacrifices they have to do be able to accomplish our goal.”
Fans can’t attend the games in Columbus — The Basketball Tournament will proceed in a quarantine bubble — but LaTulip said he’s not surprised by the support the team has received. That includes more than 70 donors for the GoFundMe that helped with travel expenses.
“I knew once we put together this team and once we got into this tournament that Illinois fans would buy in,” LaTulip said. “Why wouldn’t you? Andres Feliz, a guy that didn’t get a chance to play in the NCAA torment this year. You fast forward a couple months later and here he is playing on ESPN in orange and blue again. I think that’s pretty neat.”
Nnanna Egwu was on the last Illinois team to reach the NCAA tournament in 2013. He understands fans were disappointed that this year’s tournament was canceled with the Illini poised to take part.
“That team was really good,” Egwu said. “That team was good enough to make it to the Final Four and make a run at it. Hopefully (fans) can look at us and hopefully we can provide that same energy for fans and make a deep run in this tournament.”