CHAMPAIGN — House of ‘Paign started its roster announcements Thursday with one of the breakout stars of last year’s The Basketball Tournament.
Andres Feliz will return to House of ‘Paign this summer with the Illinois alumni team set to open TBT play in Peoria in the final week of July. The former Illini guard averaged 17.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and two assists last season in helping House of ‘Paign upset then reigning champions Carmen’s Crew and reach the quarterfinals in his and the team’s TBT debut.
Feliz parlayed his TBT success last summer — he was House of ‘Paign’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer behind Mike Daum — into a contract with CB Prat Juventud in Spain’s second division. The 6-foot-2 guard is nearing the end of his first professional season, with Prat (19-7) set to face Zamorano on Saturday in playoff action.
Feliz has played a key role down the stretch for Prat after debuting in mid-February and quickly working his way into the starting lineup. He’s averaging a team-best 18.8 points to go with 4.6 rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals per game. He’s been efficient at the offensive end, too, shooting 48.1 percent overall, 50.9 percent from three-point range and 70.6 percent at the free throw line.
Feliz was just as invaluable in his two seasons at Illinois as a cornerstone piece — particularly from a team culture standpoint — of Brad Underwood’s rebuild. Feliz averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his Illini career, but was instrumental in Illinois’ breakout season in 2019-20 as a part-time starter/sixth man. He averaged career highs at 11 points, five rebounds and 2.9 assists per game that year before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.