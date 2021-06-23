OAK PARK — Illinois football continued adding to its future offense Wednesday when it received a verbal commitment from Class of 2022 receiver Eian Pugh.
The Fenwick senior-to-be made his intentions known via Twitter just two days after decommitting from Cincinnati. Pugh posted a photo Wednesday that included the phrase "FAMILLY22" and the caption "home is where your heart is."
The 6-foot-4, 170-pound Pugh is a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247sports who also held offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Howard, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Toledo and UNLV. He produced 17 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns across four games during his condensed junior season at Fenwick.
Pugh is the sixth in-state athlete to commit to Illinois coach Bret Bielema's Class of 2022, joining Joliet Catholic linebacker Malachi Hood, Joliet Catholic running back Jordan Anderson, Rochester receiver Hank Beatty, Brother Rice tight end Henry Boyer and Iroquois West offensive lineman Clayton Leonard in that regard.
The Illini's 2022 class now includes 10 athletes overall, with nine of those recruited to play on the offensive side of the ball.