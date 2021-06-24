OAK PARK — Eian Pugh’s football attributes extend beyond the ability to catch a football and make defenders miss while he tries to reach the end zone.
Among those Oak Park Fenwick coach Matt Battaglia highlighted Wednesday afternoon — a few hours after Pugh gave a verbal commitment to Bret Bielema’s Illinois football team — is Pugh’s ability to “take hard coaching.”
“That staff (at Illinois), they do what we do at Fenwick: They’re not going to sugarcoat things. They’re going to be open and honest with you,” Battaglia said. “Combine that with his natural abilities and the sky’s the limit.”
Pugh became the 10th Class of 2022 athlete to pledge to the Illini and ninth on the offensive side of the ball with his decision on Wednesday, which came two days after the senior-to-be decommitted from Cincinnati.
Pugh is the sixth in-state prospect to be a part of Illinois’ 2022 class, joining a group that also includes Joliet Catholic running back Jordan Anderson, Joliet Catholic linebacker Malachi Hood, Rochester receiver Hank Beatty, Brother Rice tight end Henry Boyer and Iroquois West offensive lineman Clayton Leonard.
Pugh followed his commitment via Twitter by posting another social media message for Anderson that read “let’s go brother!” and contained a picture of both boys in their high school football gear. Anderson replied, “Can’t wait!!”
“It’s just a testament to their staff at Illinois for how they’ve helped flip the perception of a lot of kids in-state about what Illinois is about,” said Battaglia, a former Northern Illinois football offensive lineman. “When I talked to (Eian) a couple days ago, (Cincinnati) didn’t feel right.
“That’s one of the things about COVID: The kids never really got a chance to explore campuses and be on visits and see the coaches outside FaceTime and Zoom calls. It’s not a slight on Cincinnati at all. It’s more so a testament to how great he perceived Illinois and the job that staff has been doing in-state.”
The 6-foot-3, 177-pound Pugh is a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports who also held offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Howard, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Toledo and UNLV.
Battaglia, who guided Fenwick football for the first time during a five-game slate earlier this spring, said Bielema and his staff initially reached out in February to inquire about Pugh.
Pugh produced 17 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns across four games during his junior campaign with the Friars. He also plays free safety in some defensive schemes.
“He’s long, fast and a crisp route-runner,” Battaglia said. “He’s got elite ball skills. He’s got big, strong hands. And, in addition to that, he’s shown a natural feel for the quick gain and shorter routes where he’s ... catching balls on the move and using his speed and navigating space to get yards after the catch.”
Fenwick’s pass game was thrown into flux, however, when starting quarterback Kaden Cobb suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. The Friars responded with a run-based attack while letting sophomore EJ Hosty take over under center.
Battaglia was delighted with Pugh’s response to that change.
“The amount of unselfishness from Eian and the receivers room was great,” Battaglia said. “Eian embraced blocking. Me, as a former offensive lineman, any time I see a receiver embrace blocking and getting excited about the running back getting an extra yard on power, that’s what sticks out to me.”
Battaglia’s season highlight for Pugh earlier this year had less to do with his five touchdowns and more to do with the aforementioned blocking.
“In our final game of the year (against St. Ignatius) — a playoff atmosphere versus a rival — we ran the ball two or three times in a row and got a first down. Eian and the other wide receivers, they came off fired up like offensive linemen,” Battaglia said. “That really stood out to me. Then when it came to him as a receiver, watching him in practice every day and seeing how that translated to games, he’s got special talents.”
Battaglia isn’t afraid to express the opinion that Pugh, as long as he keeps developing his football IQ for the college level, will make a noticeable impact at Illinois.
“He seems like the prototypical wide receiver the Big Ten is looking for,” Battaglia said. “With his natural, God-given talents along with his ability to take coaching and his work ethic, I think he’s going to have a great career for the Illini.”