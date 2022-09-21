CHAMPAIGN — Katie VanHootegem describes Caroline Hartmann as the utility athlete in the Champaign Central girls’ swimming and diving lineup.
Is the senior willing to compete in three of the final four races during a dual meet? Absolutely.
Hartmann proved as much Tuesday, when she did just that to help the Maroons defeat crosstown rival Centennial 126-60 in a head-to-head battle at Unit 4 Pool.
Will Hartmann step away from one of her typical events in order to tackle another, at VanHootegem’s request? You bet.
Would Hartmann go so far as to change her name for the sake of convenience in the pool? Actually, yes.
“When I was a freshman, we were getting a set and ‘Caroline’ was too long. So (VanHootegem) shortened it to ‘Carol,’” Hartmann said. “Which is funny. It’s kind of a family name.
“My grandfather’s sister’s name was Caroline, but they called her Carol. And my grandmother, when she was naming her daughter, the middle name was supposed to be Caroline. And (the medical representative) said, ‘What’s your sister’s name?’ And he said, ‘Carol,’ because that’s what he called her. They wrote Carol on the birth certificate.”
Regardless of which first name Hartmann utilizes, she constitutes one quarter of Central’s senior class.
That foursome makes up just 20 percent of the Maroons’ overall roster, giving Hartmann the chance to guide some younger teammates both within and beyond the water.
Her brand of leadership on Tuesday included swimming in the 200-yard freestyle relay, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay — the ninth, 11th and 12th races of the 12-event dual.
Hartmann was a winner each time.
She clocked a breaststroke time of 1 minute, 17.24 seconds, teamed with senior Samantha Cook, junior Laura Taylor and sophomore Babette Bradley on a first-place 200 freestyle relay tandem (1:47.21) and paired with junior Olivia Terry, Bradley and freshman Macy Cappa on the triumphant 400 freestyle relay unit (4:01.33).
“For the past few years, freestyle wasn’t my stroke of choice. Swimming freestyle is a little hard for me,” said Hartmann, who also ranked second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:30.48. “But if that’s what the team needs, I want to do what’s best for the team.”
That mentality isn’t overlooked by VanHootegem, who has spent her six seasons as the Maroons’ coach trying to implement a we-before-me approach to all team events.
“I can put her anywhere, and she never complains,” VanHootegem said. “She’s like, ‘Where do you need me, Coach?’ And that’s where she goes, and she puts her whole heart into it.”
Fellow senior Cook also had a solid meet for Central. She swam in a first-place 200 medley relay group (2:01.29) with Terry, Taylor and sophomore Olivia Dempsey, and in the aforementioned 200 freestyle relay. Cook also ranked second in both the 100 butterfly (1:05.41) and 100 backstroke (1:11.00).
Cook’s impact on the Maroons also could be seen by her constantly finding an edge of the pool at which to shout encouragement for her teammates.
“That’s what we teach, bottom to the top,” VanHootegem said. “When you see the seniors on the team, the leaders on the team doing that, everyone looks at that and they’re like, ‘Oh, we need to do that, too.’ And it sets the example.”
Coach Courtney Louret’s Centennial squad possesses a like-minded senior in that regard.
Marin McAndrew is the Chargers’ captain and runaway standout swimmer this season. She gave Centennial its only two event wins Tuesday, touching the wall first in both the 200 freestyle (1:58.96) and 100 butterfly (1:01.45).
When McAndrew wasn’t swimming in those events or on runner-up foursomes in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.02) and 400 freestyle relay (4:08.49), she constantly was yelling words of support and gathering her fellow Chargers for team speeches and chants.
“Since we have a lot of new freshmen, I just want to let them know what the team is about,” said McAndrew, one of five seniors on Centennial’s 23-athlete roster. “We support each other, and we cheer for each other. ... We want them to be here.”
Louret feels McAndrew has reached a different performance level for her final prep season, saying McAndrew “has this new energy about her.”
“I feel pretty good,” McAndrew said. “I’m getting times that I want. It feels good. There’s a couple things I want to work on.”
Both McAndrew and Louret said they’ve been impressed with some of the Chargers’ high school newcomers, especially freshmen Rebekah Kim, Kennedy Borden, Riti Bhosale and Brynley Wilber.
Kim swam on Centennial’s runner-up 200 medley relay (2:12.11) and 200 freestyle relay units, also placing second in the 500 freestyle (6:08.45) to lead that freshman contingent on Tuesday. Wilber swam on both of those relays and rated third in the 100 freestyle (1:02.73).
“They have all swam Heat (club), so it helps they have a swimming background,” Louret said. “With time, they could be potentially at Marin’s level if they put in the work.”
It was the Maroons, however, who more often stole the spotlight in this meet.
Their other individual event winners during the meet were Taylor in the 200 IM (2:25.68) and 100 backstroke (1:07.15), Bradley in the 50 freestyle (26.08) and 500 freestyle (5:30.83), Terry in the 100 freestyle (58.30) and junior Ellie Faraci in diving (193.25).
“We do team bonding outside of practice, but a meet is where everyone can showcase what they’ve been doing,” Hartmann said. “We’re all supporting each other. ... It brings us together, and I honestly see the team as my family.”