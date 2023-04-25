A spate of local youth basketball leaders have been recognized by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association as Coaches of the Year for the 2022-23 season.
The list, released Tuesday, recognizes coaches from the college, high school, junior high and unified/wheelchair ranks around Illinois.
Local boys' basketball coaches honored were Prairie Central's Darin Bazzell, St. Joseph-Ogden's Kiel Duval, Salt Fork's Andrew Johnson and Tuscola's Justin Bozarth.
Bozarth was named the 2023 News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball Coach of the Year for guiding the Warriors to the Class 1A third-place trophy.
Area girls' basketball coaches recognized were Cissna Park's Anthony Videka, Mahomet-Seymour's Garret Risley, St. Thomas More's Erin Quarnstrom, Tri-County's Joe Morrisey, Tuscola's Tim Kohlbecker and Watseka's Barry Bauer.
Quarnstrom received the 2023 News-Gazette All-Area girls' basketball Coach of the Year honor for helping the Sabers to a Class 1A fourth-place finish.
Local junior high coaches to be honored by the IBCA were Videka (Cissna Park girls), Drew O'Connell (Danville North Ridge girls), Jon Donovan (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls), Michael Robinson (Monticello girls), Andy Jones (Ridgeview girls) and Dan Puccetti (Salt Fork boys).
Also recognized by the IBCA for the 2022-23 season were Illinois men's coach Brad Underwood and Danville Area Community College men's coach DaJuan Gouard, as were Illinois women's coach Shauna Green and DACC women's coach Erika Harris.