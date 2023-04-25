A spate of local youth basketball leaders have been recognized by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association as Coaches of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

The list, released Tuesday, recognizes coaches from the college, high school, junior high and unified/wheelchair ranks around Illinois.

Local boys' basketball coaches honored were Prairie Central's Darin Bazzell, St. Joseph-Ogden's Kiel Duval, Salt Fork's Andrew Johnson and Tuscola's Justin Bozarth.

Bozarth was named the 2023 News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball Coach of the Year for guiding the Warriors to the Class 1A third-place trophy.

Area girls' basketball coaches recognized were Cissna Park's Anthony Videka, Mahomet-Seymour's Garret Risley, St. Thomas More's Erin Quarnstrom, Tri-County's Joe Morrisey, Tuscola's Tim Kohlbecker and Watseka's Barry Bauer.

Quarnstrom received the 2023 News-Gazette All-Area girls' basketball Coach of the Year honor for helping the Sabers to a Class 1A fourth-place finish.

Local junior high coaches to be honored by the IBCA were Videka (Cissna Park girls), Drew O'Connell (Danville North Ridge girls), Jon Donovan (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls), Michael Robinson (Monticello girls), Andy Jones (Ridgeview girls) and Dan Puccetti (Salt Fork boys).

Also recognized by the IBCA for the 2022-23 season were Illinois men's coach Brad Underwood and Danville Area Community College men's coach DaJuan Gouard, as were Illinois women's coach Shauna Green and DACC women's coach Erika Harris.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).