URBANA — Athletes with University of Illinois ties largely struggled in Tuesday's second day of the Fighting Illini Open, a professional tennis tournament occurring this week at Atkins Tennis Center.
Out of nine matches involving at least one individual with an Illini connection, only two resulted in that connection picking up a victory.
One of those came from the doubles duo of Zeke Clark and Hunter Heck. The pair won its first-round match 7-6 (4), 6-3 against Blu Baker and Alexander Bernard. Clark and Heck advanced to Thursday's quarterfinals, in which they'll face Eduardo Nava and Nathan Ponwith.
Siphosothando Montsi picked up the other win when he fended off A'Trice Pickens 6-2, 6-7 (0), 10-8 in a qualifying-draw second-round singles contest. That result advanced Montsi to the main draw's first round, in which he'll face Cannon Kingsley on Wednesday.
Alex Brown, Gabrielius Guzauskas and Nic Meister each dropped a qualifying-draw singles affair on Tuesday. Brown, however, was dealt "lucky loser" status and advanced to the main draw anyway, earning a Wednesday match with Ethan Quinn.
Illinois-connected athletes joining Montsi and Brown in Wednesday's main-draw first-round singles action are Clark, Heck and Alexander Petrov. Those three landed spots in the main draw courtesy either direct acceptance or a wild card.
Clark and Petrov will face one another, while Heck will battle former Iowa athlete Kareem Al Allaf.
In the doubles bracket, the all-Illini pairings of Brown/Lucas Horve, Karlis Ozolins/Petrov and Guzauskas/Meister each were dealt a first-round defeat. Former Illini Kweisi Kenyatte, paired with Al Allaf, also lost in the first round.