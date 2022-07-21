URBANA — Former Illini Zeke Clark defeated current Illinois athlete Alexander Petrov in Wednesday’s first round of the Fighting Illini Open singles main draw.
The weeklong tournament is occurring at Atkins Tennis Center and includes $25,000 in total prize money.
Clark’s victory made him the lone individual with Illini ties to advance in the singles bracket, as four other athletes faletered along with Petrov in their own Wednesday matches.
Hunter Heck was knocked off by Kareem Al Allaf, Alex Brown took a loss versus Ethan Quinn, Karlis Ozolins stumbled against Osgar O’Hoisin and Siphosothando Montsi dropped a contest versus Cannon Kingsley.
Heck and Ozolins are current Illini, while Brown and Montsi are former Illini.
Clark now is scheduled to compete twice on Thursday.
He’ll meet Eduardo Nava in the second round of singles play, and he’ll team with Heck to battle Nava and Nathan Ponwith in the doubles main draw quarterfinals.
Clark and Heck are the only players with Illinois ties still remaining in the tournament.