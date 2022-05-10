CHAMPAIGN — A staple on the basketball scene in Champaign for most of his life, Anthony Figueroa is moving north to take on a new coaching role.
North Central College announced the hiring of Figueroa as its next men's basketball coach on Monday night. The Champaign native will head to the Division III school in Naperville after a successful 10-year run as the Parkland men's basketball coach.
Figueroa, a 1995 Centennial graduate who went on to play college basketball at Chicago State and Millikin and was inducted into Centennial's athletic Hall of Fame in 2019, compiled a 221-79 record with the Cobras. He led Parkland to three NJCAA Division II national tournament appearances, finishing fifth in 2017, sixth in 2016 and seventh in 2022. The Cobras also qualified for the 2020 national tournament before it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Figueroa never had a losing season in charge of Parkland.
Figueroa will replace Todd Raridon at North Central. Raridon went 312-155 in 18 seasons with the Cardinals before accepting the head coaching job at Hastings College, an NAIA program in Nebraska, in late March.
Figueroa is the 19th head coach in North Central's 120-year men's basketball history.
"We're excited to welcome Coach Figueroa to North Central after an outstanding coaching tenure at Parkland," said Jim Miller, North Central's athletic director and a Rantoul native. "His teams have competed at a high level and he has a wealth of experience managing all the day-to-day responsibilities of running a program."
Figueroa will take over a North Central program that finished 17-11 last season, losing in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Tournament championship game.
"It's a thrill to have this opportunity," Figueroa said in a statement. "North Central College is a great academic institution with a rich tradition of success in basketball, and the CCIW is one of the best conferences in the country."
North Central has not had a losing season since the 2009-10 season and reached the D-III national tournament eight times during Raridon's tenure, including a national semifinal appearance in 2013.
"At two-year institutions, you're frequently tasked with managing nearly every facet of the recruitment process in addition to athletics," Figueroa said. "I think the experience I've gained in those other functional areas will be a strength for me. I would like for our teams to be described as unselfish, disciplined and hardworking. We will try to create that atmosphere in everything we do."