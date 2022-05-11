CHAMPAIGN — A decade as Parkland men’s basketball coach means one thing for Anthony Figueroa now that he’s accepted the same job at Division III North Central College.
It’s time for a wardrobe update.
“Every day I wear a Parkland shirt,” Figueroa told The News-Gazette on Tuesday afternoon after his hire was announced Monday night. “I’m going to invest some dollars in getting some North Central gear.”
Figueroa leaves Parkland for North Central after a decade of success. The Cobras went 221-79 in his tenure with six seasons of at least 23 wins and three trips to the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
Parkland finished sixth nationally in 2016, fifth in 2017 and seventh this past season to end the 2021-22 campaign on a win, which Figueroa said is even more important to him now that it was his last game coaching Parkland. The Cobras also qualified for the national tournament in 2020 before it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Figueroa will replace Todd Raridon at North Central, who led the Cardinals to a 312-55 record in 18 seasons. Raridon left North Central to become the head coach at Hastings College — an NAIA program in Nebraska — in March.
“We’ve worked hard here the last 10 years to build a winner,” Figueroa said about Parkland. “That’s a winner up there. That was definitely intriguing. A lot of the times when a job becomes available it’s not because they’re doing a lot of winning. That separated itself from other opportunities that might have popped up. They’ve won games. They’ve been highly successful in the league and at the national level.”
Figueroa understands what it takes to compete in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin, where North Central has won seven regular season titles and five tournament championships. The 1995 Centennial graduate started his own college playing career at Chicago State before finishing at Millikin. He returned to the Big Blue as an assistant coach from 2008-11 after a stop at Lackawanna College (Pa.) from 2004-08.
“It’s a great job, No. 1, in a great conference with great academics and a great basketball tradition,” Figueroa said about North Central. “It was kind of a no-brainer in terms of that. The location is great. All those things combined … you take a stab at it. I didn’t know if I would ever get it, but I did.
“I got lucky. I’ve known about the school for a while. Known some guys who coached there. Coached against them when I was an assistant at Millikin. I saw the job open up, and I took a shot. I went through the process and was able to land an offer.”
Figueroa will officially start at North Central on June 1. Until then, he has some work to do both in Champaign and Naperville. Figueroa said he wanted to make sure the outgoing players at Parkland were taken care of and that the incoming Cobras were aware of the situation moving forward.
For the Cardinals, conversations with the coaching staff — all the current assistants will remain in place — and players are also at the top of Figueroa’s to-do list.
“We’re excited to welcome Coach Figueroa to North Central after an outstanding coaching tenure at Parkland,” said Jim Miller, North Central’s athletic director and a Rantoul native. “His teams have competed at a high level and he has a wealth of experience managing all the day-to-day responsibilities of running a program.”
Parkland athletic director Brendan McHale now has another basketball coach to hire after Champaign Central graduate and Parkland graduate Laura Litchfield was promoted last month to replace Allie Lindemann. McHale said the men’s basketball job would be posted as soon as possible. Approximately two weeks after that, the process of hiring Figueroa’s replacement would begin in earnest.
“We’ll look at the applicants that are available, narrow down our list and then start doing in-person interviews probably a week after that,” McHale said. “We want to move as quickly as we can, but we want to make sure we get the right person. There’s a lot of Is to dot and Ts to cross, but we’ll try to move as quickly as we can to put the person in place because the clock is ticking. … That still gives a little bit of time — not as much as we would like — but if we could get a month or closer to a month-and-a-half to two months to fill out the roster, hopefully we can still find some athletes the new coach thinks will fit well.”
Building on Figueroa’s success the last decade and keeping Parkland competitive nationally is McHale’s goal. What Figueroa accomplished the last 10 seasons laid the foundation for a successful program.
“Anthony has been here 10 years and done a lot of good things for Parkland College and Parkland College athletics,” McHale said. “I think his consistency, whether it was practice or games, you show up ready to work and outwork your opponent. I think his leadership of having expectation that are realistic but still challenging was something that was evident from day one. He was never going to take a step back. It was always a step forward.”