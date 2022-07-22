URBANA — The last two athletes holding Illinois connections were ousted from the Fighting Illini Open during Thursday’s play at Atkins Tennis Center.
The professional men’s tennis tournament is occurring all week on campus and has a $25,000 prize pool attached.
Former Illini Zeke Clark suffered a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (6) loss to Eduardo Nava in the singles draw’s second round. Clark then teamed with current Illini Hunter Heck in the doubles field, but the pairing fell 6-1, 6-4 to Nava and Nathan Ponwith in the quarterfinal round.