FINAL: Illinois 30, Nebraska 22
CHAMPAIGN — The Bret Bielema era at Illinois is off to a winning start.
Sparked by strong play from backup quarterback Art Sitkowski after Brandon Peters left in the first quarter with an arm injury and a consistent, methodical run game, the Illini defeated Nebraska 30-22 on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 41,064 at Memorial Stadium on a warm, muggy afternoon in the Big Ten and season opener for both teams.
The Illini (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) led the Cornhuskers 30-9 in the third quarter before Nebraska mounted a mini-comeback to get within one touchdown in the final minutes. But the Illinois defense didn't allow Adrian Martinez to complete a potential epic game-tying drive, with the victory sealed when Martinez's fourth-and-10 pass from deep inside Nebraska territory was batted down with 11 seconds left by Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
Sitkowski completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in his first game with the Illini as the Rutgers transfer filled in admirably for Peters.
Mike Epstein led the Illini with 75 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Reggie Love added 45 rushing yards on 12 carries, while his former high school teammate at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis, Isaiah Williams, made significant contributions, too.
Williams, who moved from quarterback to wide receiver near the end of spring practice, caught a team-high six receptions for 41 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown reception that pushed the Illini's lead to 30-9 with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
Illinois received a big lift right before halftime when linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. recovered a fumbled and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown to give Illinois a 16-9 lead with 37 seconds left in the second quarter. The Illini never trailed again.
Illinois' defense disrupted Martinez all afternoon, sacking the Nebraska quarterback five times. Martinez finished with a game-high 111 rushing yards on 17 carries, with the majority coming on a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that cut the Illini lead to 30-16. But Martinez struggled throwing the ball, completing 16 of 32 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown.
Saturday's win is the first by the Illini against a Big Ten foe in its season opener since the 1984 season when Illinois beat Northwestern 24-16. Until Saturday, Illinois had been 0-3 in its season openers when facing a Big Ten foe.
Illinois is back in action at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday against Texas San Antonio at Memorial Stadium.
***
Illinois got its much-needed first down on a 4-yard run by Chase Hayden after Reggie Love opened the drive with a 9-yard run. Nebraska coach Scott Frost elected not to use any of his timeouts. He just called his first one with 1:11 left and Illinois leading 30-22.
***
Nebraska, with three timeouts, opted to kick it deep and it resulted in a touchback. We'll see if Art Sitkowski and the Illini offense can get a much-needed first down, leading 30-22 with less than three minutes left.
***
Nebraska has trimmed its deficit to one touchdown, 30-22, following a lengthy drive that was capped off by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Adrian Martinez to Oliver Martin on fourth-and-goal. The drive took 19 plays and almost seven minutes off the clock, but Illinois got a break when Nebraska kicker Connor Culp missed his second extra point of the game.
Now, will Nebraska go for an onside kick or try to stop the Illini offense and force a punt?
***
Maybe it was only a matter of time. Nebraska just uncorked a one-play, 13-second drive. The result? A 75-yard touchdown run from Adrian Martinez. He saw daylight and just hauled it to the end zone.
***
This game just keeps getting stranger, but no less successful for Illinois. Be honest. Who had Art Sitkowski going deep and completing a 45-yard pass to ... Deuce Spann?
The quarterback-turned-wide receiver (at least for now) just got one foot in bounds at the 1-yard line. Isaiah Williams finished things off with a touchdown off a shovel pass from Sitkowski. And the Illini are rolling.
***
Illinois' first scoring drive of the second half was everything Illini fans have been wanting. An emphasis to get Isaiah Williams the ball. Repeatedly. And a touchdown pass to Luke Ford. Peak fan satisfaction.
Williams was targeted in the passing game. Got a couple carries, too, and juked three Nebraska defenders with a single move to set up what would become Ford's touchdown. A first career touchdown for Ford, no less.
***
Illinois looked to have lost its best shot at scoring before halftime when Donny Navarro fumbled after hauling in about a 20-yard pass across the middle. Nebraska said not so fast.
Keith Randolph sacked Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, forced a fumble and Calvin Hart Jr. returned it 41 yards for his first Illini touchdown with just 37 seconds before the end of the half.
Momentum ... Illinois.
***
For a couple minutes at least, the first Illinois touchdown of the season was an 8-yard touchdown pass from Art Sitkowski to Jakari Norwood. Just how everybody drew it up.
Except it wasn't actually a touchdown. Norwood was marked down at the 1/2 yard line after a review, and Mike Epstein got the honor of the first touchdown of the season instead by running it in the very next play.
This game is ... something.
***
Illinois can thank a pair of overthrown passes by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez for the fact the Cornhuskers' lead isn't larger right now. Nebraska still got points on the board, though, with a 27-yard field goal by Connor Culp, and the Illinois offense with Art Sitkowski at the helm isn't looking all that threatening at the moment.
***
Markese Stepp scored the first touchdown of his Nebraska career, finishing up a seven-play, 63-yard drive by the Cornhuskers with a 2-yard touchdown run. The USC transfer's 30-yard reception set up the score.
Meanwhile, Nebraska's special teams woes continue. Connor Culp missed the PAT, so it's just a 6-2 lead for the 'Huskers. Super typical score.
***
The Art Sitkowski era has begun.
Illinois is already to its backup quarterback after Brandon Peters was hit hard on a sack attempt and looked to injure his left (non-throwing arm). Peters went into the medical tent on the sideline initially, but was taken off the field to get a closer examination.
It's still 2-0 Illinois after Nebraska's punt return disaster, but the Illini are starting to show some cracks defensively. Not to mention Sitkowski taking a sack on his debut play on third down.
Not ideal.
***
Blake Hayes for MVP indeed. The Illinois punter has pinned Nebraska inside the 1-yard line and delivered the first two points of the season on his two punt attempts so far.
The second was a serious mistake by Nebraska punt returner Cam Taylor-Britt. For whatever reason, he decided to field Hayes' second punt essentially straddling the goal line. The Illinois punt coverage was on him in a hurry and Kerby Joseph tackled him in the end zone for a safety.
A non-traditional first scoring play, but the Illini are leading. And get the ball.
***
Last pregame tidbit ... score prediction from the Memorial Stadium press box!
Scott Richey, News-Gazette ... 28-20 Illinois
Joey Wagner, Illini Inquirer ... 31-28 Illinois
Jeremy Werner, Illini Inquirer ... 32-28 Nebraska
Jim Cotter, WGCY Radio ... 34-31 Illinois
James Boyd, Decatur Herald & Review ... 28-21 Nebraska
Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times ... 24-23 Illinois
Scott Beatty, WDWS ... 27-21 Illinois
Matt Stevens, IlliniGuys ... 30-24 Nebraska
Kedric Prince, IlliniGuys ... 31-24 Illinois
Chad Dare, Danville Commercial News ... 26-24 Illinois
***
Starters are out for Illinois. No real surprises other than Brian Hightower's unavailability on offense. Which means the Illini will actually go with two tight ends.
Offense
QB - Brandon Peters
RB - Chase Brown
TE - Daniel Barker
TE - Luke Ford
WR - Donny Navarro
WR - Isaiah Williams
LT - Vederian Lowe
LG - Blake Jeresaty
C - Doug Kramer
RG - Alex Pihlstrom
RT - Alex Palczewski
The "surprise" for the starting Illinois defense is the formation. The Illini will be in what's essentially a 2-4-5 (even if Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay are pseudo defensive ends). That means two safeties, two cornerbacks and a nickel (a third safety).
DL - Johnny Newton
DL - Keith Randolph
OLB - Isaiah Gay
OLB - Owen Carney
ILB - CJ Hart
ILB - Jake Hansen
S - Sydney Brown
S - Kerby Joseph
NB - Quan Martin
CB - Tony Adams
CB - Devon Witherspoon
***
So disregard at least part of the last update. While there wasn't an official list of Illinois players ruled "out" for today's game, we did receive a full list of players that will be dressed for the game. Then I had to run through the roster and said list and find out who wasn't on it.
Not available for the Illini against Nebraska will be ...
WR: Brian Hightower, Jafar Armstrong, Desmond Dan Jr., Marquez Beason, Owen Hickey, Ty Lindemann
OL: Jordyn Slaughter, Josh Kreutz, Brody Wisecarver
LB: Kalen Villanueva
The number of unavailable wide receivers, of course, is notable. Brian Hightower is a starter. Jafar Armstrong was a fairly well considered transfer from Notre Dame.
The result of all this? Expect Donny Navarro and Isaiah Williams and maybe Casey Washington to get a lot of playing time/targets. And don't forget about the tight ends. This might be the game for DJ Barker and Luke Ford.
***
There won't be an official list of Illinois players ruled "out" for today's game against Nebraska. Mostly because there really aren't that many players who won't be available. Especially from the two-deep we still don't know.
The only players already ruled out are offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter, who broke his ankle in training camp and is out for the season, and wide receiver Marquez Beason.
The initial word on Beason was he would be out for a few weeks, but Illinois coach Bret Bielema said his return process has been sped up. For a guy that's basically been hampered by injuries since he arrived in Champaign, that's good news.
***
Some facts to know about the Illini heading into today's game:
- Illinois returns 82 percent of its total starts on offense. Just three players didn't return that started at least one game in 2020 ... offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe.
- On the other side of the ball, Illinois returns 86 percent of its total starts on defense. Again, just three players aren't back that started at least one game ... cornerback Nate Hobbs, linebacker Milo Eifler and safety/linebacker Delano Ware. Ware, of course, left the team before the end of the 2020 season and is now at Western Michigan.
- To get a bit more analytical, Illinois brought back 83 percent of its production per ESPN's Bill Connelly, who handles all SP+ rankings. That 83 percent ranks sixth in the Big Ten and 42nd nationally.
- Academics matter, too. Illinois has 28 football players that have already earned at least a bachelor's degree. That's the most of any team in the nation.
***
Bret Bielema has kept his offensive and defensive schemes under wraps. The spring game was all vanilla. Training camp was closed.
And Bielema declined to release a depth chart ahead of today's season opener against Nebraska. Scott Frost made the same move for the Cornhuskers.
Still, I was hoping to reach the Memorial Stadium press box this morning and see a depth chart card. That's been typical even if there wasn't one released during game week. But, the card was just the Illinois and Nebraska rosters.
Some Illinois starters (and backups) are fairly straightforward. Brandon Peters at QB1, for example, and Jake Hansen in the middle of the Illini defense as one of two inside linebackers.
Bret Bielema did let his starting offensive line slip during Friday's Illini Quarterback Club luncheon, though. Three spots were already locks, with tackles Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski and center Doug Kramer returning.
At guard? Unless Bielema was delivering some subterfuge, it will be Blake Jeresaty at left guard and former walk-on tight end Alex Pihlstrom at right guard.
So there's that little tidbit to start the morning.
***
And so it begins.
The Bret Bielema era at Illinois officially starts at noon today. Illinois vs. Nebraska. The first college football game of the 2021 season. Anywhere.
So the stage belongs to the Illini (and the Cornhuskers), and it's a rather significant game for both programs.
For Illinois, it's the first look at what the team could be with a new coach. And a new scheme on both sides of the ball. That makes for an interesting season. The true impact of a coaching and scheme change will be on full display in Champaign.
This is essentially the same roster that Lovie Smith had in 2020 save for Kendrick Green on the offensive line and Nate Hobbs at cornerback (and a couple others). The 2020 version of this roster went 2-6. Can Bielema and Co. do better?
For Nebraska, while there's really no such thing as a "must win" game in a season opener, coach Scott Frost is facing some pressure to turn his program around. It hasn't happened yet, and Cornhuskers' fans aren't exactly thrilled. Throw in an NCAA investigation into mismanagement of analysts (i.e. one actually coaching), and the cloud hanging over Lincoln, Neb., just got a little darker.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).