FINAL | Illinois 87, Quincy 52
Some more scenes from the immediate aftermath of Illinois' first win of the season:
Illinois pulls away late to down Quincy in convincing fashion. Teams went back and forth early on but Illinois cranked it up late, as was likely expected by many. 15 apiece from Hawkins and Melendez to lead the offense.
1:30 H2 | Illinois 87, Quincy 50
Jayden Epps follows the Clark and-one with a three; he has a quiet seven points in his Illini debut.
2:31 H2 | Illinois 84, Quincy 50
A Skyy Clark and-one gets the crowd fired up. Clark is up to 11 points in his Illini debut, behind only Hawkins (15), Melendez (15) and Terrance Shannon (12).
4:17 H2 | Illinois 76, Quincy 45
RJ Melendez and Coleman Hawkins both have 15 points to pace Illinois, but some new names are starting to emerge for the Illini. Chief among that group: Dain Dainja, who has a had a nice second half and amassed eight points in the post.
Terrance Shannon has 12 points and Skyy Clark is up to eight points with six coming in the second half.
I haven't mentioned fouls yet, but Quincy has 10 fouls and Illinois has eight fouls thus far in the half. There have been some whistles as each team shakes off the rust of the offseason, but nothing too crazy.
By the way, 15 points would be a career-high for Melendez if this wasn't an exhibition game.
7:47 H2 | Illinois 64, Quincy 38
The Hawks get back on the board but Illinois connects on two three-pointers to get that column heading back in the right direction.
Applying the 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 29, 2022
H2 9:55 | #Illini 58, Quincy 33
Watch live on B1G+
9:55 H2 | Illinois 58, Quincy 33
Timeout Quincy. Illinois is on a 14-0 run in large part due to the efforts of Melendez, who is on a tear tonight. 15 points scattered throughout the evening on 6-10 shooting, with four rebounds and one of the Illini's three three-pointers.
Underwood and company will need to address the woes from three-point land, where the Illini are just 3-20 so far. But a positive is that the offense is flowing nicely when it can play faster.
To add to that, the Illini are playing great defense right now and have all night long. They're forcing bad shots, scoring on turnovers and closing out well.
11:36 H2 | Illinois 52, Quincy 33
Dunks from RJ Melendez and Dain Dainja have powered the Illini to a 19-point led. Illinois has played its best basketball when the tempo has been quicker and they've been allowed to get up and down in transition.
Hit 'em with it, @ty_rodgers20!— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 29, 2022
H2 15:16 | #Illini 46, Quincy 33
Watch live on B1G+
15:47 H2 | Illinois 44, Quincy 33
The highlight of the last minute and a half: an authoritative block from Terrance Shannon on the defensive end. Quincy is playing more physically; Illinois led the points in the paint column 22-2 at one point, but the Hawks have grappled back to make that category 26-12.
Just like they drew it up 😏— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 29, 2022
H2 16:57 | #Illini 42, Quincy 28
Watch live on B1G+
17:10 H2 | Illinois 39, Quincy 28
Skyy Clark didn't do much in the first half but makes his presence felt with a three-pointer that puts Illinois back up by 11. Quincy struck first in the frame with a largely uncontested layup.
Illini haven't pulled away just yet, but signs like that are encouraging.
Clark hits a three to put #Illini ahead 39-28 with 17:10 left in second half. Slow start for Illinois out of the locker room.— Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) October 29, 2022
HALF | Illinois 34, Quincy 24
Scott Beatty has the radio call of tonight's game as Brian Barnhart readies for Illinois football in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.
Listen to the second half live on NewsTalk 1400-AM & 93.9-FM, Lite Rock 97.5-FM, online and on The News-Gazette app.
HALF | Illinois 34, Quincy 24
Out of the last timeout, Coleman Hawkins breaks Illinois' three-point drought with a trey to make it 29-19. Next possession, Hawkins snags an offensive board and goes up strong for an old-fashioned three. The junior's personal six-point run gives the Illini plenty of momentum heading into the halftime locker room.
Some notes: Illinois is still only 1-13 from beyond the arc, Quincy has turned the ball over more by a 14-9 margin, both teams have 19 rebounds and Illinois is outscoring Quincy in the post 22-2.
Inside-out for the @colehawk23 👌— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 29, 2022
H1 2:45 | #Illini 29, Quincy 18
Watch live on B1G+
3:14 H1 | Illinois 26, Quincy 16
Matthew Mayer caps a fast break with a layup to end a scoring drought for both sides. Both offenses have stalled out a bit, but Mayer's layup points the Illini out in front by double digits. He's up to six points with two rebounds so far in his Illini debut.
The good: #Illini have scored 18 points in the paint. The not so good: They're 0 of 9 on three-pointers.— Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) October 29, 2022
8:00 H1 | Illinois 22, Quincy 13
Illinois' lead is up to nine points, the largest advantage the Illini have had thus far. Melendez still leads the Illini with six points (Richardson leads all scorers with eight) and Coleman Hawkins is up to five points on the night.
.@SencireH got them 𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙘𝙠 hands 😮— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 29, 2022
H1 12:16 | #Illini 13, Quincy 11
Watch live on B1G+
10:41 H1 | Illinois 17, Quincy 11
Illinois is cranking up the pace. Illini are on an 11-0 run after trailing 11-6 and have chosen the dunk as their primary means of scoring.
#Illini now on an 11-0 run with six of those points coming on the fast break. Lead Quincy 17-11 with 11 minutes left in first half.— Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) October 29, 2022
13:31 H1 | Quincy 11, Illinois 10
Quincy maintains a narrow lead, but Illinois is showing what it can do on the fast break. Two quick plays – a Sencire Rogers toss to an RJ Melendez jam and a Terrance Shannon breakaway dunk – brings the crowd to its feet.
Throw it 𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 @Sn1per_T!— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 29, 2022
H1 13:59 | #Illini 10, Quincy 11
Watch live on B1G+
15:05 H1 | Quincy 8, Illinois 6
The Hawks jump out to an early lead as Zion Richardson takes command early with six points on 2-3 from the field. RJ Melendez looks good early for the Illini with four points on 1-2 from the field.
Here’s the new #Illini intro video and first starting lineup of the season. @IlliniHQ has live updates at https://t.co/CFK5Q8CEtU with plenty more coming later from @JoeVozzelli. https://t.co/Sq5yoGWo4S pic.twitter.com/6WKgOQJ3vo— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) October 29, 2022
PREGAME 15:00 | Tonight's starters are in:
QUINCY:
#0 Paul Zilinskas
#4 Jamuarie Coakley
#11 Zion Richardson
#15 Malik Hardmon
#33 Mason Wujek
ILLINOIS
#0 Terrance Shannon Jr.
#15 RJ Melendez
#24 Matthew Mayer
#33 Coleman Hawkins
#55 Skyy Clark
PREGAME 20:00 | We're down to less than 20 minutes before the pregame ceremonies and fans are steadily filling the arena. Don't expect tonight's game to be a sellout – or come remotely close – but do expect Orange Krush to be loud and rowdy. Their sections are almost full as tip-off approaches.
The Daily Illini cover that they'll hold isn't exactly wrong.
Welcome to basketball season.
Illinois hosts Division-II Quincy tonight at 7 p.m. at State Farm Center to tip off its 2022-23 men's basketball season.
The Illini went 23-10 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament while Quincy went 15-16 and lost to McKendree in the opening round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament.
Beat writer Scott Richey has you covered with everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game, including a full preview and how Brad Underwood readied his sixth squad for its season debut.
Joe Vozzelli and I are tag-teaming tonight's coverage; I'll have live updates here as the game unfolds, and Joe has you covered on Twitter and online and in print after the game wraps up.
I'm filling in for @srrichey, who's in Lincoln this weekend for #Illini football. Follow along for coverage of @IlliniMBB's exhibition game tonight against Quincy. Tip-off at 7 in 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/41ukbNIMJU— Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) October 28, 2022
