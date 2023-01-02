TAMPA, Fla. — The Illinois football team saw its season end with a 19-10 loss to Mississippi State on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl after Massimo Biscardi made a 27-yard field goal with four seconds seconds left to break a 10-10 tie.
Mississippi State added a touchdown with a no time on the clock after Illinois attempted five lateral throws in a last-ditch effort to pull off a miraculous play.
But the Bulldogs recovered Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito's last lateral pass, with cornerback Marcus Banks returning the fumble 60 yards for a late touchdown.
The Illini led 10-3 going into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs tied the game at 10 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers to Justin Robinson on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Illinois (8-5) could not get its offense on track the rest of the game, with the Bulldogs (9-4) relying on constant pressure all day to stifle the Illini. Mississippi State recorded seven sacks in the game, the last one helping stall out the Illini's final drive.
DeVito finished 23 of 34 for 222 passing yards, with Isaiah Williams hauling in nine receptions for 114 yards. Casey Washington added 57 receiving yards on eight catches.
The Illini run game, without Chase Brown in the fold, could not get established. Reggie Love III had 11 carries for a team-high 40 yards, with the only touchdown Illinois scored on a 2-yard run by DeVito late in the second quarter.
Illinois is now 0-4 all-time against SEC teams in bowl games, with Monday's loss adding to a 47-34 loss to LSU in the 2002 Sugar Bowl, a 14-10 loss to Florida in the 1988 All-American Bowl and a 21-15 loss to Alabama in the 1982 Liberty Bowl.
* * *
1:50 4Q — Illinois 10, Mississippi State 10
Illinois is going to have to punt after DeVito missed Isaiah Williams high on an out route near the Mississippi State sideline. This one has a feeling like it's heading to overtime.
* * *
2:02 Q4 — Illinois 10, Mississippi State 10
The pressure generated all day by Mississippi State has once again wreaked havoc. The Bulldogs just picked up their seventh sack of the game on Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, with the Illini facing a big third-and-six right at their own 37-yard line now as Bret Bielema wants to talk this one over and calls his first timeout of the second half.
8:09 Q4 — Illinois 10, Mississippi State 10
Two bad defensive penalties keep Illinois' drive going, but the Illini can't equate that to points. They're forced to punt, though Hugh Robertson pins the Bulldogs inside their own 10 to mitigate the damage.
* * *
14:54 Q4 — Illinois 10, Mississippi State 10
On a crucial fourth-down play to start the fourth quarter, Will Rogers connects with Justin Robinson in the very back of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown. The call stands after an official review.
Game on.
* * *
END Q3 — Illinois 10, Mississippi State 3
Mississippi State has converted multiple third downs on its latest drive and now is comfortably inside the red zone — though that comfort is being upset by a fourth down.
That's what the Bulldogs will face entering the fourth quarter, as a Will Rogers scramble on third down came up short. MSU needs to pick up at least 2 yards if it opts to go for it on fourth down, instead of kicking a short field goal.
* * *
6:57 Q3 — Illinois 10, Mississippi State 3
Caleb Griffin avenges a 52-yard field goal miss earlier in the game by hitting one from 52 yards this time. The Danville native was just one yard short of tying the ReliaQuest Bowl record for longest field goal.
Illinois received nice rushing contributions from both Reggie Love III and Josh McCray before that drive stalled out. Balance in the Illini's offense is even more evident when presented against MSU's attack.
* * *
12:10 Q3 — Illinois 7, Mississippi State 3
Each team has one quick possession to start the second half, though Illinois' almost ended in disaster. Pat Bryant caught a pass from Tommy DeVito and was ruled to have fumbled at the hands of Emmanuel Forbes. But that was overturned upon review.
Seth Coleman makes a nice stop on a third-and-short Bulldogs play, locking up Jo'quavious Marks at the line of scrimmage. Illini starting a new drive from their own 21.
* * *
HALF — Illinois 7, Mississippi State 3
Bulldogs get themselves into field goal range with 13 seconds left in the first half, and Massimo Biscardi boots a 38-yarder to give both teams some points entering the break. Illini will receive the second-half opening kickoff.
Mississippi State's offense actually is outgaining that of Illinois, 175 to 155 in total yardage, but the Bulldogs have been hindered by Will Rogers' two interceptions.
Tommy DeVito is 12 of 16 passing for 138 yards for the Illini, with Isaiah Williams (six receptions, 90 yards) and Casey Washington (four receptions, 31 yards) his top targets. Reggie Love III has tacked on seven carries for 21 yards.
Xavier Scott leads the Illini in tackles with four and added a pass breakup. Tarique Barnes, Gabe Jacas, Quan Martin, Kendall Smith and Tyler Strain each have three tackles. Smith and Matthew Bailey each have hauled in an interception.
Rogers is 15 of 26 passing for 139 yards and two interceptions, hitting eight different targets on at least one completion apiece. Justin Robinson is tops in that regard with four catches for 43 yards. Jo'quavious Marks paces the Bulldogs' limited rushing attack with five carries for 16 yards.
* * *
2:49 Q2 — Illinois 7, Mississippi State 0
The best drive of the day from either team results in the day's first points.
Tommy DeVito's quarterback sneak inside the 5-yard line converted a third and short, and he followed it two plays later with a 2-yard keeper touchdown run.
Isaiah Williams was a star of that drive, especially on a 41-yard reception from DeVito. Reggie Love III, Casey Washington and Josh McCray all had positive plays as well, but it's Williams who is really getting things done — six catches for 90 yards, with 73 yards after the catch.
* * *
7:34 Q2 — Illinois 0, Mississippi State 0
Illinois' defense is harassing Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers left, right and center.
Johnny Newton and Calvin Avery each with a pass deflection, and Kendall Smith goes up for the Illini's second interception of the day during MSU's latest drive. Illinois takes over at its own 23.
* * *
9:20 Q2 — Illinois 0, Mississippi State 0
Some nice plays between Tommy DeVito and Isaiah Williams plus a good run from Reggie Love III don't bear fruit for Illinois, as Nathaniel Watson sacks DeVito on third down and forces an Illini punt.
* * *
13:07 Q2 — Illinois 0, Mississippi State 0
The Bulldogs made their first foray into the red zone today, but it ended in disappointment — unless you're an Illini.
Matthew Bailey plucks a Will Rogers pass out of the air at the goal line for the interception, his third of the season. Illini take over at their own 17 after a short return from the freshman.
* * *
END Q1 — Illinois 0, Mississippi State 0
Mississippi State will face third and 6 from the Illinois 35 when the second quarter begins.
Not exactly an offensively slugfest here, with the Bulldogs outgaining the Illini 75-43 in total yardage so far. Tarique Barnes has been really active on the defensive side for Illinois, exploding through the line of scrimmage on the last play of the first quarter.
* * *
2:02 Q1 — Illinois 0, Mississippi State 0
Hugh Robertson gets off a nice punt to bail out the Illini offense from deep in its own territory after a three and out. Bulldogs starting a fresh drive on their own 39.
* * *
2:53 Q1 — Illinois 0, Mississippi State 0
Xavier Scott with a bone-rattling hit to jar loose a pass, and Keith Randolph Jr. with a quarterback hurry two plays later. Just like that, the Illini defense forces another Mississippi State punt.
* * *
3:50 Q1 — Illinois 0, Mississippi State 0
Tommy DeVito hits Isaiah Williams wide open over the middle for an apparent 25-yard touchdown, but the Illini are flagged for a false start. DeVito is sacked on third down by Randy Charlton, and Caleb Griffin misses a 52-yard field goal attempt wide right.
Illinois should've had points. Now, the Illini have to make sure the swing doesn't become even bigger.
* * *
9:01 Q1 — Illinois 0, Mississippi State 0
After allowing the first two first downs of the game, Illinois' defense stands tall and forces another Bulldogs punt.
It appears there was some miscommunication between Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and potential receivers Justin Robinson and Austin Williams, or perhaps the bright Florida sun impacted their visuals of the ball.
Nevertheless, the Illini take over at their own 20.
* * *
11:28 Q1 — Illinois 0, Mississippi State 0
Reggie Love III gets the start at running back in the place of Chase Brown, but Love isn't utilized on Illinois' opening offensive drive.
Tommy DeVito attempts three passes, resulting in a sack, a 7-yard gain and a deflection at the line of scrimmage by Randy Charlton. The teams trade punts to start this one.
* * *
12:39 Q1 — Illinois 0, Mississippi State 0
Tarique Barnes steps up at the line of scrimmage and stuffs the Bulldogs' Jo'Quavious Marks for no gain on third and short. Bulldogs ultimately punt, and Illinois takes over at its own 36.
* * *
NOON EASTERN — Kickoff impending
The Mississippi State Bulldogs take the field first. Several players head to the south end zone, on which "ILLINOIS" is written, and kneel in prayer. Have to think most, if not all, are keeping late coach Mike Leach in their thoughts.
The Illini hit the field second in white jerseys and pants with orange numbers, plus orange helmets with a blue block I.
Illinois calls tails on the coin toss, and it fails. Mississippi State elects to receive to start this game.
* * *
11:35 A.M. EASTERN — About 25 minutes before opening kickoff.
The Marching Illini, cheerleaders and color guard are in the midst of an extravagant routine across the length of the field as we cut below 30 minutes remaining before opening kickoff of the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The public-address announcer's first introduction of Illinois as a program was met with raucous applause from the orange-clad fans in attendance. When the same occurred with Mississippi State, a chorus of cowbells clanged through the air.
We should expect this to be a common theme with the teams' in-game successes today.
* * *
11 A.M. EASTERN — Approximately one hour until opening kickoff
The depth chart media members have been given inside the Raymond Jones Stadium press box includes Chase Brown at running back, Luke Ford at tight end and both Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown at defensive back. We won't be seeing any of those guys today, at least not in a playing capacity.
Who we will see for the final time in an Illini uniform is Alex Palczewski.
The super-senior offensive lineman is expected to make his 65th career college start today, a figure that will tie him for the all-time FBS record in that statistic.
More and more Illinois players are flooding onto the field as Illini fans begin trickling into the stadium and finding their maroon-red seats. The Marching Illini is located in the stadium's lower southwest corner, directly below the press box.
* * *
10:30 A.M. EASTERN — Approximately 90 minutes before opening kickoff
Good morning from Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, where Illinois football will end its 2022 season two days into the calendar year 2023.
Bret Bielema's Illini (8-4) are set to battle Zach Arnett's Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl, with Illinois seeking its first bowl game victory since 2011.
The top on-field story for Illinois going into this game is the opting out of star running back Chase Brown and standout defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown. How the Illini respond to these absences in particular should go a long way to deciding the final outcome versus Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs don't have to look quite as far back as the Illini when finding bowl success, as they won the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl. But Mississippi State will be playing without former head coach Mike Leach, who died unexpectedly last month after a heart attack.
Fill-in beat writer Colin Likas has been following the Illini and their fans throughout Tampa the last few days. Here is some pregame coverage from your enjoyment from both Likas and the rest of the News-Gazette staff.