RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 33-4 1 Sages put together the best season in program history, reaching the Class 2A state title game. Runner-up finish gave them their second state trophy, and this is their first 30-win campaign.
2. Tuscola 28-7 2 Warriors shocked by Meridian in a Class 1A sectional final for the ages, but that doesn’t undo another great season overall. Won 14 of their last 17 games, including four in playoffs.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 23-10 3 Spartans earned a Class 2A regional title by overcoming rival Unity before falling to El Paso-Gridley in the sectional semifinals. Plenty of key athletes will be returning for a 2022-23 run.
4. Prairie Central 24-8 4 Hawks nearly derailed Monticello’s storybook season in Class 2A regional final before losing in OT. Were one of three teams to defeat Sages in regular season, return most of lineup next season.
5. Centennial 17-13 8 Chargers made an exciting run to a Class 3A sectional semifinal and gave eventual 3A state champion Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin all it could handle. Schedule was among area’s toughest.
6. Mahomet-Seymour 17-15 NR Bulldogs stunned rival Lincoln in a Class 3A regional title game and took Decatur MacArthur to overtime in a thrilling sectional semifinal. Team was under .500 at the start of February.
7. Unity 19-10 5 Rockets couldn’t escape a brutal Class 2A postseason draw but did defeat a strong BHRA squad before coming up a bit short against rival St. Joseph-Ogden in a regional championship game.
8. Iroquois West 25-6 6 Raiders also were victims to a daunting Class 2A playoffs setup, as they faced Prairie Central for a third time and couldn’t get over the mountain for a third time during a regional semifinal tilt.
9. BHRA 25-8 7 Blue Devils continue to be one of Vermilion County’s most steady programs, and they nearly fended off Unity in rugged Class 2A regional semifinal. Also won the Vermilion County Tournament.
10. Milford 25-10 NR Bearcats made a nice surge late in the season, knocking off a quality LeRoy club to earn a Class 1A regional title before seeing their run end at the hands of St. Teresa in a sectional semifinal.