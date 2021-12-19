RK., TEAM REC. PREV. Preps Coordinator Colin Likas’ COMMENT
1. Unity 13-1 2 Rockets stayed unbeaten until the last possible moment, falling to Byron in the Class 3A state title game. Still, Unity garnered its sixth state runner-up trophy in program history.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 11-1 1 Bulldogs weren’t able to overcome Morton in a fiercely competitive Class 5A state quarterfinal game, but they have plenty of firepower returning on both sides of the ball.
3. BHRA 10-1 3 Blue Devils were stunned by eventual Class 2A state finalist Nashville in the second round, previously finished perfect in the Vermilion Valley Conference with nine victories — mostly blowouts.
4. Monticello 8-3 5 Sages were dispatched by Benton in the Class 3A postseason’s second round but put together another solid campaign, nearly defeating Unity in a Week 9 overtime thriller.
5. Prairie Central 8-3 4 Hawks couldn’t slow down Princeton in the Class 3A playoffs’ second round but blasted Chicago King 55-0 in the first round, with only other losses to Unity and Monticello.
6. Centennial 6-5 8 Chargers shocked Chicago Kenwood as a No. 14 seed in the Class 6A postseason’s opening round and then hung tough with a good Washington team before falling in round two.
7. Arcola 9-3 7 Purple Riders got around West Central and Brown County before succumbing to an underseeded Central A&M squad in the Class 1A quarterfinals; won nine of last 10 games overall.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-4 6 Panthers took down Eureka in the Class 3A playoffs’ first round and drew Unity in the second round, playing Rockets much closer that time (21-14) than in Week 8 (35-0).
9. Ridgeview/Lexington 8-5 NR Mustangs were the big surprise of the local postseason, jetting to the Class 1A semifinals as a No. 13 seed before coming up short against state champion Lena-Winslow.
10. Iroquois West 8-3 10 Raiders’ first playoff experience since 2006 started with a quality victory over Monmouth United and ended with a loss to Abingdon-Avon, but program’s mentality has flipped.