RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 6-0 1 Sages shut out St. Joseph-Ogden to end season — their third time allowing zero points in a game — and outscored their opponents 207-34.
2. Unity 5-0 2 Rockets also ended the season with a shutout, theirs against Rantoul, as they scored more than 40 points in four games and 25 versus Mahomet-Seymour.
3. Prairie Central 4-1 3 Hawks rallied back from loss to Monticello and produced 47 or more points in all of their remaining games, putting up 55 on Bloomington Central Catholic.
4. BHRA 5-1 4 Blue Devils third team on this list to earn a shutout in Week 6, doing so versus rival Salt Fork, as they ran the table against the Vermilion Valley Conference with a 4-0 record.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3-1 6 Panthers’ season was fraught with COVID-19 issues, but they fended off Watseka for a premier victory and won each of their last three games.
6. Danville 2-2 5 Vikings also lost multiple games because of COVID-19 — including a finale rematch with Centennial, which Danville beat along with Champaign Central early on.
7. Centennial 3-1 8 Chargers eclipsed rival Champaign Central for a second time as a replacement Week 6 game, will return numerous underclassmen who played meaningful snaps.
8. Watseka 4-2 7 Warriors came up just short to a stout Clifton Central team in Week 6, losing on a last-minute touchdown, but their seniors left an indelible impression for multiple years.
9. Arcola 4-1 10 Purple Riders handled each of their last four opponents, including in a five-point win versus Villa Grove/Heritage, and also have some key younger players returning.
10. LeRoy 3-1 9 Panthers did play all of their games, but in a shortened timeline because of a previous Heart of Illinois Conference decision, and only lost to state-ranked Mt. Carmel.