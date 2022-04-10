RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 30-5 1 Bulldogs earned their first-ever sectional championship and finished one win shy of qualifying for the Class 3A state semifinals. This marks the best season in program history.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 24-8 7 Spartans surged to a Class 2A sectional final before coming up a bit short in overtime versus Fieldcrest. They also posted an undefeated record in Illini Prairie Conference action.
3. Ridgeview 25-9 9 Mustangs made somewhat of a surprise journey to a Class 1A super-sectional, rattling off 12 consecutive wins prior to falling against Serena. Team was 9-7 before going on late-season run.
4. Tri-County 27-4 2 Titans had another dominant regular season that included a perfect mark in Lincoln Prairie Conference play, but they were stunned by Effingham St. Anthony in a Class 1A sectional semifinal.
5. Tuscola 24-8 5 Warriors heated up at the right time, winning 10 games in a row from mid-January onbefore faltering against Neoga in a Class 1A sectional semifinal. Team also was Monticello Holiday Hoopla runner-up.
6. Salt Fork 23-6 3 Storm’s offense was shut down by Central A&M in a Class 1A regional semifinal, but that doesn’t undo spotless record in Vermilion Valley Conference play, nor Vermilion County Tournament title.
7. Clinton 27-6 6 Maroons faced one of the most difficult postseason draws in Class 2A and fell to Paris in a regional semifinal, but they were unbeaten in Central Illinois Conference nontournament games.
8. ALAH 25-6 4 Knights had difficult final few weeks of their season, watching a 20-1 record take some hits that included a Class 2A regional semifinal loss to Unity. Team finished 7-2 in tough Lincoln Prairie Conference.
9. St. Thomas More 18-13 NR Sabers offered the biggest surprise of the local postseason, as they turned a No. 6 seed into a Class 1A sectional title berth. STM knocked off quality foes in LeRoy, Watseka along the way.
10. Prairie Central 24-9 10 Hawks round out a trio of Illini Prairie Conference teams in these rankings, as they used an 8-2 league park to propel them to a Class 2A regional title before falling to SJ-O in the sectional.