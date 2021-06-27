RK. TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 15-3 1
Bulldogs captured a Class 2A regional championship — their fifth in as many seasons — before coming up short against Rochester in the sectional semifinals.
2. Champaign Central 14-5-2 2
Maroons bulldozed past their Class 2A regional competition for their first IHSA postseason plaque since 2015 and ended their season against Chatham Glenwood.
3. St. Thomas More 7-5-2 3
Sabers staved off rival Uni High for a Class 1A regional crown, their first under coach Megan Gosda but eighth in the last nine seasons, and lost to Herscher afterward.
4. Danville 5-8-1 4
Vikings eclipsed Lincoln in overtime to advance to a Class 2A regional championship game, in which they couldn't match the firepower of a dominant Mahomet-Seymour squad.
5. Uni High 8-6-1 5
Illineks nearly fended off St. Thomas More in a Class 1A regional final but dropped that decision, still keeping it closer than in a 4-0 loss to the Sabers during the regular season.
6. Monticello 7-10-3 6
Sages shut out Olympia during a Class 1A regional semifinal, avenging a loss to the Spartans earlier in the year, but then came up short versus St. Teresa in the final.
7. Urbana 3-12 9
Tigers stunned Bloomington in overtime to qualify for a Class 2A regional final in which they fell to Champaign Central, but Urbana still won two of its last three overall.
8. Arthur Christian School 5-8-2 7
Conquering Riders didn't participate in the IHSA playoffs but narrowly lost to Uni High 3-2 in their regular-season finale and tied with Monticello, Judah Christian.
9. Judah Christian 2-5-2 8
Tribe also wasn't involved in the IHSA postseason, though its reason was low numbers, and will hang its hat on ties with St. Thomas More and Arthur Christian School.
10. Centennial 1-12 10
Chargers' lone victory came against Peoria midway through the regular season, and they couldn't slow down rival Champaign Central in a Class 2A regional semifinal.