Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.