RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COLIN LIKAS’ COMMENT
1. Unity 9-2 1 Rockets bounced back from first playoff miss this century by qualifying for Class 4A postseason’s second round, falling to Bishop McNamara.
2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-2 2 Falcons couldn’t make it three consecutive Class 2A state titles as they were dumped by Newman Catholic in the second-round bout at Sterling.
3. Prairie Central 9-3 6 Hawks impressed with plunge to Class 4A’s quarterfinal round, in which they stumbled versus Effingham after knocking off second seed Columbia.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-3 4 Panthers made Josh Pritchard’s first season memorable by advancing to Class 3A’s quarterfinals, in which they were ousted by No. 1 Princeton.
5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9-2 3 Blue Devils were stymied by Nashville in Class 2A postseason’s second round, ending otherwise dominant run for Mark Dodd’s loaded Class of 2020.
6. Tuscola 8-3 5 Warriors continued troubles with Central Illinois Conference rival St. Teresa, getting beaten by the Bulldogs in the Class 2A postseason’s second round.
7. Arcola 9-3 8 Purple Riders danced into Class 1A playoffs’ quarterfinal stage with talented senior unit, but eventual state runner-up Central A&M was too much.
8. Danville 6-4 7 Vikings boast Player of the Year Devin Miles and will retain his services next season, building off second playoff appearance in Marcus Forrest’s three years.
9. Argenta-Oreana 9-2 10 Bombers sent out coach Steve Kirk with a bang despite season-ending defeat to Carrollton in Class 1A’s second round, giving Kirk 30-5 record in three years.
10. Fisher 8-3 9 Bunnies, like Arcola above, were blown past by loaded Central A&M in Class 1A’s second round, giving Fisher the same finish as in their previous season.