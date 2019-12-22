@SagesAthletics, @Unityvball
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity's Ella Godsell (4) and teammate celebrate a hard fought for point in a prep volleyball match at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Final N-G Top 10: High school volleyball

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.    COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden    37-5    2    Spartans were the lone area outfit to qualify for state this year, finishing third in Class 2A.

2. St. Thomas More    35-3    1    Sabers only lost to two teams and won fourth straight regional title, this time in Class 3A.

3. Mahomet-Seymour    30-7    3    Bulldogs capped coach Stan Bergman’s first year in charge with a Class 3A regional title.

4. Milford    30-5-1    8    Bearcats reached Elite Eight in Class 1A and won program’s first-ever sectional championship.

5. Unity    32-6    4    Rockets claimed first regional title since 2008, return several key contributors for 2020 season.

6. Champaign Central    18-16    6    Mercurial Maroons nearly defeated Mahomet-Seymour in a Class 3A regional title match.

7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda    29-6    5    Panthers couldn’t stop Unity in a Class 2A regional title match, but still had superb season.

8. Blue Ridge    29-9    10    Knights rebounded from mid-season slump to qualify for Class 1A sectional semifinal.

9. Centennial    18-15    —    Chargers hung close with Champaign Central in a Class 3A regional semifinal, played well late.

10. Tri-County    22-9    —    Senior-laden roster helped Titans win another Class 1A regional title, the seventh this decade.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

