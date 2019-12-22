Final N-G Top 10: High school volleyball
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 37-5 2 Spartans were the lone area outfit to qualify for state this year, finishing third in Class 2A.
2. St. Thomas More 35-3 1 Sabers only lost to two teams and won fourth straight regional title, this time in Class 3A.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 30-7 3 Bulldogs capped coach Stan Bergman’s first year in charge with a Class 3A regional title.
4. Milford 30-5-1 8 Bearcats reached Elite Eight in Class 1A and won program’s first-ever sectional championship.
5. Unity 32-6 4 Rockets claimed first regional title since 2008, return several key contributors for 2020 season.
6. Champaign Central 18-16 6 Mercurial Maroons nearly defeated Mahomet-Seymour in a Class 3A regional title match.
7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 29-6 5 Panthers couldn’t stop Unity in a Class 2A regional title match, but still had superb season.
8. Blue Ridge 29-9 10 Knights rebounded from mid-season slump to qualify for Class 1A sectional semifinal.
9. Centennial 18-15 — Chargers hung close with Champaign Central in a Class 3A regional semifinal, played well late.
10. Tri-County 22-9 — Senior-laden roster helped Titans win another Class 1A regional title, the seventh this decade.