A boys’ basketball team will win a title on Saturday night at the Vermilion County Tournament. Sports Editor Matt Daniels takes a look at all three games before they tip off in Danville:
Fifth-place game
Westville (13-8) vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (4-14), 5 p.m.
Who to watch: Westville gave Salt Fork a scare on Tuesday night, but the Tigers lost 42-41. Junior guard Drew Wichtowski is capable of carrying Westville while 6-foot-4 senior forward Kamden Maddox is also a key piece. The Buffaloes have lost seven of their last eight, but sophomore guard Cameron Steinbaugh can light up the scoreboard quickly at times.
Who wins: Westville, 53-38.
Third-place game
Oakwood (15-7) vs. Hoopeston Area (12-10), 6:30 p.m.
Who to watch: Oakwood 6-foot-1 senior guard Dalton Hobick can take control of games with his versatile skill set, but the Comets can also count on 6-3 senior forward Tanner Pichon and 6-5 junior forward Alec Harrison, among others. The Cornjerkers rely heavily on 5-11 senior guard Anthony Zamora, who can score and distribute at a high level.
Who wins: Oakwood, 63-55.
Championship game
Salt Fork (19-1) vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (16-5), 8 p.m.
Who to watch: The duo of 6-foot-5 senior forward Garrett Taylor and 6-2 senior guard Blake Norton make the Storm go. Along with a relentless defensive approach. BHRA can counter with 6-3 senior guard Brett Meidel and 6-2 junior guard Ayden Ingram. Settle in for this one, too, since BHRA handed Salt Fork its only loss with a 46-45 win on Dec. 29.
Who wins: Salt Fork, 52-47.