CHAMPAIGN — Pat Ryan coached IHSA football both long enough and at the correct time in history to see multiple major changes to where its state championship games are located.
During his 30 seasons as Metamora’s sideline leader, he witnessed state finals played only at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium — including the 1996 and 1997 Class 4A contests involving his Redbirds.
He observed championship games emanating solely from Champaign’s Memorial Stadium. Among those were five with his Metamora squads between 1999 and 2009, including a pair of Class 4A victories in 2007 and 2009.
And he coached for most of the every-other-year era featuring Memorial Stadium and DeKalb’s Huskie Stadium.
An era that’s likely to end with this week’s eight state championship games at Memorial Stadium — the Class 1A through 4A games on Friday, and the Class 5A through 8A games on Saturday.
“I’ve got a lot of fond memories,” Ryan said Tuesday from the Zuppke Field turf. “There were a couple tough afternoons, but overall, the journey here and this venue, I think it’s a great venue. ... It’s just historic.”
The IHSA currently is accepting bids for a five-year block of football hosting duties, ahead of planned IHSA Board of Directors discussion on the topic next month.
The News-Gazette previously reported that Champaign-Urbana and the U of I jointly placed a bid. But the IHSA board also has expressed a desire for a single, concrete state host moving forward — something the C-U/UI contingent can’t commit to because of Illinois football’s use of Memorial Stadium.
That makes Friday and Saturday’s state finals at the home of the Illini potentially even more historic.
“You just don’t want to see it end,” said Ryan, who now serves as Illinois football’s director of in-state high school relations after stepping away from Metamora in 2020. “But if it is the last, I think you’ve got eight great games lined up. And you just wish them the best because, inevitably, they’re all playing for their memories.”
Ryan will watch those eight games from afar, to stay in compliance with NCAA rules.
“I have had a chance to reach out to all the (coaches) coming down,” Ryan said. “And they’re excited. Their communities are excited. That’s the neat thing about the whole thing.”
Illinois coach Bret Bielema acknowledged Ryan’s high school outreach during a recent appearance on Bielema’s weekly radio show.
Ryan attempted to contact each of the state’s postseason-qualifying coaches before their first-round games, repeating the action each week of the playoffs for the coaches whose teams remained in the state trophy hunt.
“By any means possible,” Ryan said. “That’s part of the role. The first weeks, it’s a little daunting.”
Bielema’s staff has been lauded by numerous individuals for its work connecting Illini football with in-state high schools. Ryan is among those at the head of the charge.
“You try to recognize guys, especially young guys who maybe get their first win (in the playoffs), or maybe they’ve had a tough stretch,” Ryan said. “We just have to continue to work to keep building those relationships.”
Ryan doesn’t want these messages construed as mere recruitment measures, either.
“I’ve had a couple guys that have said, ‘Pat, we haven’t had a Division I guy here in 30 years.’ In my role, I don’t think that matters,” Ryan said. “We want every high school coach in the state of Illinois to feel connected to what’s going on here.”