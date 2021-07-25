RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 33-3 1 Spartans blitzed their way to a Class 2A sectional championship before falling to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin one game shy of state.
2. Champaign Central 22-10 2 Maroons captured a Class 3A regional trophy and played a thrilling, eight-inning sectional semifinal game with Chatham Glenwood.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 15-11 3 Bulldogs staved off Centennial for a Class 3A regional plaque but couldn’t find a way past Springfield in the sectional semifinal round.
4. Monticello 14-6 4 Sages won 10 consecutive games between May 13 and June 4, with their streak ending to Maroa-Forsyth in a Class 2A regional title matchup.
5. Milford 13-7 — Bearcats found themselves one win away from a Class 1A super-sectional, still can hang their hat on picking up a regional championship along way.
6. LeRoy 20-7 5 Strong season was shut down by Warrensburg-Latham in a Class 1A regional final, though Panthers one of just three local teams to reach 20 wins.
7. Centennial 13-14 9 Chargers had their chances to win a Class 3A regional title but still played well down the stretch, winning three of their last four contests overall.
8. Oakwood 14-10 7 Comets could’ve been ready for an extended playoff run if not for SJ-O stepping in the way during a challenging Class 2A regional final showdown.
9. St. Thomas More 10-13 9 Sabers overcame their sub-.500 record to pick up a Class 1A regional trophy, then played close with a Mt. Pulaski team that qualified for state.
10. Tuscola 11-8 10 Warriors finally started to get on track late in the season and rolled past Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to qualify for a Class 2A regional final.