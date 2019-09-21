CHAMPAIGN — New Illinois Hall of Famers Simeon Rice and David Williams talked to the current football team Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, coach Lovie Smith was eager to hear what they had to say.
“It’s one thing to feel that pressure to perform well. But it’s another when the all-time greats come back to campus,” Smith told a crowd of 160 during the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon at the Holiday Inn. “Whatever they say, it will be the right message for what we need to hear right now.”
Smith has had other Illini greats talk to the team in the past. A common theme from the speakers is there.
“It’s, ‘I’m one of you. I believe in what we’re doing. We can get this done. I played at a high level here. You can do the same thing,’” Smith said. “That’s what current players want to hear.”
Smith planned to show the team highlights of Rice and Williams during their time at Illinois.
“Simeon Rice, one of the best rushers in the history of football that should get you motivated,” Smith said. “We’re going to show a couple clips of David Williams against Michigan. That should get you motivated.”
★ ★ ★
Smith took questions from the audience. Not surprisingly, there were a couple about the team’s penalty issues. The Illini received nine penalties for 80 yards during last Saturday’s 34-31 home loss against Eastern Michigan.
Yes, flags are a concern.
“The other things that I can’t take is when we let a defender get behind us or we are out of a gap and we miss a tackle,” Smith said. “We’re focusing more on those kind of things.”
★ ★ ★
Smith said he hopes the atmosphere for Saturday’s night game mirrors the atmosphere of Sept. 17, 2016. That was the last time the Illini played a Saturday night home game at Memorial Stadium, and a crowd of 60,670 — also the most recent sellout at Memorial Stadium — showed up to see his team against North Carolina. The Tar Heels, led by current Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, left with a 48-23 win.
“I know our students are really pumped up,” Smith said. “They are spilling over into another section.”
★ ★ ★
Smith is thrilled with the play of kicker James McCourt. The junior tied a school record with a 57-yard field goal against Eastern Michigan.
“He has clearly stepped up to the plate,” Smith said.
★ ★ ★
Illini linebacker Dele Harding attended the luncheon. One of the defensive captains, he will play a key role trying to limit Nebraska’s offense.
“I pay attention to the little details as far the O-line splits,” Harding said.
★ ★ ★
Smith didn’t want to spend too much time Friday talking about the loss to Eastern Michigan. The victory by the Eagles kept the Illini from notching their first 3-0 start since 2011.
“As we continue to build our program, every day isn’t going to go as planned,” Smith said. “There are going to be some days when you have a setback. And that’s what happened last week. You have to learn from those kind of things that happen to you.”
★ ★ ★
The Illini had a good week of practice, Smith said, and “are as healthy as we’ve been in a long period of time.”
Redshirt freshman Coran Taylor portrayed Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez on the scout team.
We’re going to get into a position where we’re going to have to tackle him,” Smith said. “Eventually, quarterbacks that continue to run, you want to tackle them hard when they run. There’s a reason NFL quarterbacks don’t run as much. We have do a better job of tackling.”
★ ★ ★
The Illini followed their typical Friday routine with dinner at the Champaign Country Club, then on to Champaign’s Hyatt Place.
The team will have meetings Saturday at the new Smith Center with the night kickoff.
★ ★ ★
Earlier in the week, Nebraska coach Scott Frost had nice things to say about Smith’s fourth team at Illinois.
“Watching Illinois on tape more on defense so far, they’ve improved a bunch since last year defensively,” Frost said. “Some of the schematic things they’re doing are different. They look bigger and faster to me. You can tell they’re older and more experienced than they were a year ago.
“I’m looking forward to going on the road, and we’ve been close on the road a few times since I’ve been here and haven’t finished one, so if we get that opportunity Saturday, I want to see our guys see it through to the end.”
★ ★ ★
While Smith is embracing Illinois’ first night game of the season, Frost isn’t as big of a fan of the concept. Nebraska is in the middle of three consecutive night games, beating Northern Illinois at home last Saturday before the Huskers host Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.
“I do like night games from the standpoint that our fans are unbelievable,” Frost said. “It seems to be even better at night. We will play when they tell us to play. I will get sleep later.”
★ ★ ★
Nebraska has lost eight consecutive road games. Is Frost shaking up the routine?
“We just need to do what we do,” Frost said. “It’s not about anything we do traveling or at the hotel or any superstition. It’s about practicing really well, being in the right frame of mind and going in and playing the best we can.”
★ ★ ★
The Nebraska travel party arrived in town Friday, with the team spending the night at Champaign’s Holiday Inn.
BOB ASMUSSEN