LIBERTY — Greg Altmix couldn’t know a troubling trend had just begun for his Liberty boys’ basketball team.
On Feb. 28, 2020, the Eagles were battling Augusta Southeastern in a Class 1A regional championship game. During the course of a scrum under the net, Liberty senior Landon Obert stepped on someone’s foot and rolled his ankle.
The Eagles went on to defeat the Suns 50-17, but they lost the ensuing sectional semifinal 57-54 to Peoria Christian and ended a promising season with a 26-6 record.
“He went and got a sprained ankle, and even if it’s a week later, you’re not going to be 100 percent,” Altmix said. “And (fellow senior) Jordan Neisen, people didn’t know at that time he was battling an illness.”
Following that heartbreak, Liberty’s condensed 2020-21 campaign didn’t include Breiton Klingele (broken ankle) or Cannen Wolf (arm injury). Altmix said Wolf had hurt his left arm “severely” in an accident “and we weren’t even sure if he was going to be able to play basketball again.”
But Klingele and Wolf were available for the Eagles’ 2021-22 slate.
Which has included multiple player injuries, including issues for starters Logan Robbins and Devin Klauser.
So how in the world did Liberty (29-5) earn a spot in the Class 1A state tournament, in which the Eagles will begin play at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with a semifinal versus Scales Mound (35-2) inside State Farm Center?
“Those guys that are seniors now, as sophomores (they) saw everything that Tanner (Hessling), Jordan and Landon did,” Altmix said, “and what it meant to those guys to not be able to go as far as they really believed they could. ... There was not a doubt in their mind week one that they were one of the best teams in the state (this season).”
Liberty has proven that by advancing to the Class 1A Final Four. The Eagles are the only remaining 1A group that has any past state tournament history, owning trophies from 1981 (fourth place in Class A), 2005 (fourth place in Class A) and 2016 (third place in Class 1A).
“At the start of the year, they bought into doing it together,” Altmix said of his current crew. “Eight of the nine seniors have been with us from junior high to now. The growth that they’ve shown both in character and selflessness and playing with one another, I’ve been blessed as their coach to see that maturity.”
Of course, the Eagles’ flight to Champaign hasn’t been a completely smooth one.
The injury absences of 6-foot-5 senior forward Robbins and 6-6 senior center Klauser caused Altmix to turn to a smaller lineup.
Though 6-4 senior forward Klingele and 6-2 senior forward Clayton Obert still were available, guys like 5-9 senior guard Jackson Tenhouse and 5-10 senior guard Reese Knuffman saw increased responsibility.
Even when Klauser returned, Altmix opted to stick with some smaller options because he didn’t feel Klauser was making enough contributions at the basket.
“They’ve been a group that has felt they can be successful, but they knew they’d have to count on and rely on one another,” Altmix said. “Once they really kind of let go of who cares who scores ... we’ve been playing a lot better.”
Klingele is the only Liberty player averaging double figures in scoring, with 12.7 points alongside his 7.2 rebounds per game.
Although that might not be why some people’s eyes initially turn to Klingele.
“He’s the one that guys think he’s from the ’80s with his mustache and his mullet,” Altmix said. “Having missed last year, getting to come back this year and play the way he has has just been wonderful to see.”
Wolf (9.1 points), Robbins (9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds), Klauser (8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Obert (7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists) provide the balance that Altmix alludes to as well.
Altmix said his team prefers getting in closer to the basket for shot attempts versus piling up three-pointers. That said, Wolf has launched 143 tries from beyond the arc and hit one of Liberty’s biggest shots of the season in the process.
“He was the one that hit the three at the buzzer to beat Gibault (in a sectional semifinal),” Altmix said. “He’s shooting right around 30 percent from three, which isn’t outstanding, but he hits them in big situations.”
Another interesting aspect of that season-saving play is that Obert informed his teammates during a timeout exactly what would occur before the play ever developed.
“Clayton in the huddle said, ‘If we’re not going to get anything in the middle, (Tenhouse) make sure when you catch it you throw it right back to Cannen and he’s going to hit the shot,’” Altmix said. “He’s that coach out on the court for us.”
The Eagles could need some more heroics to knock off a Scales Mound squad that has lost to just one in-state opponent this season, and none from Class 1A.
Altmix’s approach to preparing for the Hornets, by his own description, might be a little “crazy.”
“We’ll watch our video and we’ll do our homework on what Scales Mound is about, but I don’t give our guys two- and three-page scouting reports,” Altmix said. “I’m more of the old school of, ‘Hey, this is what we’re going to do, these are the players they have, this is what we need to do to be successful against them.’ But we’re going to focus on what we have to do and what we need to do.”