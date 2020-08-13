CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman was already projecting a potential financial loss of $20 million for the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics in the 2021 fiscal year.
That was a minimum.
The total loss, the University of Illinois athletic director said last week, could quickly grow beyond that figure.
Discussions of the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Illini athletics came before the Big Ten announced Tuesday it would postpone all of its fall sports.
The hope from the Big Ten and from Whitman is those sports can be rescheduled for the spring. That it’s just a hope and not a concrete plan means the financial considerations haven’t necessarily changed.
Illinois still doesn’t know how many football games — if any — it will play in a revised spring slate. The same is true for men’s basketball games, with the fate of that sport still to be determined amid the ongoing pandemic.
Whitman also said that even if football games are rescheduled for spring and the basketball season progresses in a yet-unknown form, there wasn’t a clear picture on what value those games would create for the Big Ten’s television partners.
“We do know it won’t happen in the traditional sense, and it won’t happen in the way that we expected it might in terms of a fall season,” Whitman said Wednesday in another online meeting with media. “There’s still, I think, a strong possibility we’ll play football this year and hopefully do it in a meaningful way that creates great interest from our fans and from the public. If we’re able to do that, I think we’ll be in a stronger position financially than maybe we expect.”
That potential means Whitman is holding off on making any knee-jerk reactions.
Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez wasn’t in a similar space Tuesday following the Big Ten’s announcement, saying there would be layoffs in the Badgers’ athletic department.
“I think if I were to throw any new numbers out there they would be pure speculation,” Whitman said. “We’re going to continue to take this in a measured way. We’ve already instituted a number of aggressive measures to try and conserve resources and save costs. We’ll continue to do that, certainly, but we’re going to avoid trying to overreact before we get a better sense of what the rest of this year will look like.”
Illinois’ initial cost-cutting steps the last five months have included a number of maneuvers.
Staffing was addressed, with 11 open positions remaining unfilled and 15 others cut, Whitman said. He extended his initial pay cut from June for a full year and at a higher percentage (10 to 15 percent), and the rest of the DIA executive staff is taking a 12-month pay cut at 7 percent.
More staff changes could be on the horizon. Whitman said the picture isn’t clear enough now to know for certain. The DIA had an all-staff meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the changes announced by the Big Ten.
“I tried to find a fine line there,” Whitman said. “I want to be reassuring to them — I want them to feel comfortable and stay together as we work through this as a group of people — but I also don’t want to over-promise. I can’t be in a position to promise them something I can’t deliver. We’ve been transparent and forthcoming with them from the beginning, and we’ll continue to do that.”
Whitman has said multiple times during the last five months that there are only so many levers to pull when it comes to making financial decisions. There’s also a hierarchy to those levers with options prioritized both in the amount of money that would be saved and the impact each respective change would have on the operational landscape of the DIA.
“It’s not a straightforward analysis,” Whitman said. “Sometimes a line isn’t direct from one point to the next, but we’re trying to find the intersection those two considerations.
“We’re always looking to, best we can, minimize the impact on our student-athletes and on their experience but also recognizing at some point, some of these changes will have impact on that experience,” he said. “How can we try and make that as marginal as possible has been an ongoing effort from our group. It will continue to be a big focus of ours as we go forward.”