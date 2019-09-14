NORMAL — Chris Tamas doesn’t have a quick trigger when it comes to making changes to his lineup during a match. That’s not to say the Illinois volleyball coach won’t tinker — or make almost wholesale substitutions — when necessary.
Necessary came early in Friday night’s Redbird Classic match against Illinois State. Tamas was willing to make changes because his initial lineup simply wasn’t producing.
Illinois State put together a fairly dominant first-set win with cleaner, more efficient volleyball. So Tamas put the depth he has touted all season long to good use, even if that was tempered somewhat with both redshirt senior outside hitter Beth Prince (lingering injury) and junior libero Morgan O’Brien (concussion) unavailable.
The 14th-ranked Illini found a thread of a way back into the match in the second set behind a stronger block — buoyed by bringing Champaign Central grad Rylee Hinton off the bench — and better attack balance behind Big Ten kills leader Jacqueline Quade.
But the ideal lineup proved elusive in the long term against the host Redbirds, as Illinois State (6-1) put together a 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 victory in front of 3,850 fans at Redbird Arena.
“We’ve seen great things in practice from all players, so I feel comfortable trying to flip through and see what’s working,” Tamas said. “I feel comfortable, obviously, throwing people out there and see what thy can do. Ideally we’d like to settle on a lineup, but that just hasn’t been the case these first three weeks. I still believe in what we’re doing. Illinois State played great.”
Tamas truly pulled out all the stops against Illinois State. He used four different players at opposite hitter, including Mica Allison, Kennedy Collins, Bruna Vrankovic and briefly Emily Hollowell. Kyla Swanson got the start at middle blocker before Hinton grabbed hold of the spot in the second set. Even the back row got some shuffling, with freshman Alyssa Eske getting on the court in the fourth set and Kylie Bruder used as a serving sub throughout the match.
“The last couple years there wasn’t much question on who was in there,” Tamas said. “We return nine and bring in eight. It’s tough to integrate that quickly. That’s a little bit on us as coaches and also just getting the match experiences like these. It serves us well, win or lose, to come into these matches and have battles.
“Right now it’s just about finding our collective identity as a team. We’re just not at that point where it feels easy, and we’re pressing a little bit.”
The most notable change was what Illinois (2-3) did at setter. With Allison finally healthy, Tamas opened the match in a 6-2 with the St. Thomas More grad uate splitting setting duties with Diana Brown. By the fourth set? It was Brown by herself in a 5-1 like the Illini started the season.
“There’s lots of things that told us we had to switch back to the 5-1,” Tamas said. “Just numbers wise and personnel and how they were scoring points from their end. I think right now it’s just about finding that right mix. We felt at the time it was better to go back to the 5-1.”
Quade led Illinois with 17 kills, five digs and three blocks, while Megan Cooney added 10 kills and two blocks and Ashlyn Fleming had nine kills and five blocks. Hinton’s eight blocks came in three sets’ worth of action.
“I would say overall cohesion,” Quade said was the positive of Illinois’ strong second set. “Everything kind of felt like we had been playing together for longer. I think we’re getting to that point.”
Illinois will finish Redbird Classic play with two Saturday matches, facing UCF at 10 a.m. before a 7:30 p.m. match against No. 7 Marquette — a rematch of last year’s Sweet 16 in Champaign. The Golden Eagles put together a fifth-set comeback Friday to avoid an upset by the Knights.
“It’s just another opportunity for us to grow,” Quade said. “I think we’re definitely still figuring some things out. It’s early, so that’s fine. I’m glad we have another chance — a pretty quick turnaround — to hopefully get after it against another team.
“We just keep going after it. It’s not easy right now, and I think that’s pretty clear. I think that’s OK, and it’s going to be a really good learning moment for this team.”